महावीर जयंती की शुभकामनाएं! 25+ Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Messages & More To Share In Hindi

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of Jainism, which is also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara. The auspicious festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana.

This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, which will mark the 26244th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir.

25+ Happy Mahavir Jayanti 2026 wishes and more in Hindi