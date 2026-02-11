What Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026? Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat & Significance

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Ekadashi is a sacred day observed by Hindus, dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Many devotees fast on this day, seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. With 24 Ekadashi's occurring throughout the year, two each month, February 2025 brings Jaya Ekadashi and Vijaya Ekadashi.

Significance of Vijaya Ekadashi

The word ‘Vijaya’ translates to ‘victory,’ symbolising success, triumph, and overcoming obstacles. Observing this Ekadashi is believed to bring victory in endeavors, clarity of thought, and spiritual upliftment. According to Hindu beliefs, fasting on this day not only removes past sins but also grants devotees the strength to conquer challenges in life.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Date and muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 13.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:22 PM on Feb 12, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 02:25 PM on Feb 13, 2026

On Feb 14, Parana Time - 07:00 AM to 09:14 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 04:01 PM

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, sesame seeds, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.