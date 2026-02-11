 What Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026? Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat & Significance
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleWhat Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026? Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat & Significance

What Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026? Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat & Significance

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Vijaya Ekadashi 2026 | Photo Credit: Canva

Ekadashi is a sacred day observed by Hindus, dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna. Many devotees fast on this day, seeking divine blessings for peace, prosperity, and spiritual growth. With 24 Ekadashi's occurring throughout the year, two each month, February 2025 brings Jaya Ekadashi and Vijaya Ekadashi.

Significance of Vijaya Ekadashi

The word ‘Vijaya’ translates to ‘victory,’ symbolising success, triumph, and overcoming obstacles. Observing this Ekadashi is believed to bring victory in endeavors, clarity of thought, and spiritual upliftment. According to Hindu beliefs, fasting on this day not only removes past sins but also grants devotees the strength to conquer challenges in life.

Vijaya Ekadashi 2026: Date and muhurat

FPJ Shorts
From Female Prime Ministers To 4% On the Ballot: Bangladesh's Women Face Political Squeeze
From Female Prime Ministers To 4% On the Ballot: Bangladesh's Women Face Political Squeeze
'Let's Not Make This Bowler Vs Batter': Shreevats Goswami Clashes With R. Ashwin Over Usman Tariq's Bowling Action
'Let's Not Make This Bowler Vs Batter': Shreevats Goswami Clashes With R. Ashwin Over Usman Tariq's Bowling Action
US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And Pulses Mention Removed | Explained
US Changes India Trade Deal Fact Sheet In 24 Hours, Why ‘Intent’ Replaced ‘Commitment’ And Pulses Mention Removed | Explained
'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video
'Treated Worse Than Toilet Paper': Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Admits 'Grave Mistakes' In Backing US - Video

According to Drik Panchang, Vijaya Ekadashi will be observed on Friday, February 13.

Ekadashi Tithi Begins - 12:22 PM on Feb 12, 2026

Ekadashi Tithi Ends - 02:25 PM on Feb 13, 2026

On Feb 14, Parana Time - 07:00 AM to 09:14 AM

On Parana Day Dwadashi End Moment - 04:01 PM

Read Also
January 29's Jaya Ekadashi Is One Of The Most Auspicious In 2026; Here's How Devotees Can Get Lord...
article-image

Rituals to perform

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a yellow cloth on it. Place the idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offer flowers, sesame seeds, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), and recite Vishnu Sahasranama, Vishnu Stotra, Geeta, and finally perform Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi Aarti.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

What Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026? Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat & Significance
What Is Vijaya Ekadashi 2026? Everything You Need To Know About Date, Muhurat & Significance
What Is International Day Of Women And Girls In Science? Here's To Know Everything
What Is International Day Of Women And Girls In Science? Here's To Know Everything
Top 10 Romantic, Sugary-Sweet Compliments To Give Your Girlfriend On Promise Day 2026; Love Birds,...
Top 10 Romantic, Sugary-Sweet Compliments To Give Your Girlfriend On Promise Day 2026; Love Birds,...
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In...
India VC Hardik Pandya Rocks ₹2.25 Crore Rolex Meteorite Watch As He Departs For ICC WC Fixture In...
'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes...
'Baddie Never Retires': Original Ramba Ho Girl Kalpana Iyer's Miss World India 1978 Video Goes...