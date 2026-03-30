When Is Mahavir Jayanti? Know Correct Date, Muhurat, Significance And Why It Is Celebrated?

Mahavir Jayanti is one of the most important festivals of Jainism, which is also known as Mahaveer Janma Kalyanak, marking the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara. The auspicious festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, also known as Vardhamana. The festival is not only celebrated in India but is also observed in Nepal, the United States, and the United Kingdom. Let's find out more about Mahavir Jayanti and why and how it is celebrated.

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About Mahavir Jayanti

Lord Mahavir was a spiritual leader who is considered by Jains to be the 24th and final Tirthankara (Supreme Preacher) in the current time cycle according to Jain cosmology. He was born on the Trayodashi Tithi during the Paksha of the Chaitra month, which is the 13th day of the rising moon in March and April as per the Gregorian calendar.

Mahavir Jayanti 2026: Date and time

This year, Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 31, which will mark the 26244th birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir. According to Drik Panchang, the muhurat of the day is as follows:

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:09 AM on March 30, 2026

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 06:55 AM on March 31, 2026

Who was Lord Mahavira?

Lord Mahavira was the last Tirthankara of Jainism and a great spiritual teacher who lived around the 6th century BCE. He was born as Vardhamana in present-day Bihar and renounced royal life at a very young age in search of truth and enlightenment. After years of deep meditation and austerity, he attained Kevala Jnana (omniscience). Mahavira preached core principles like non-violence (Ahimsa), truth, non-stealing, and detachment. His teachings emphasise compassion, self-discipline, and spiritual liberation.

Celebration of Mahavir Jayanti

On this day, devotees visit Lord Mahavira temples to seek his blessings and also perform puja rituals. The most important ritual performed on this day is Rath Yatra. Devotees carry idols of Lord Mahavira in a ceremonial procession and recite prayers. The idol of Lord Mahavira is also given abhisheka in temples.