 23 Dead, 50 Injured At Arpora Nightclub: Glimpse Into Birch By Romeo Lane, India's First Island Club In Goa Where The Fire Broke Out
A devastating fire at Birch by Romeo Land, India’s first island club, claimed at least 23 lives in North Goa. The blaze, reportedly triggered by a cylinder explosion around midnight, engulfed the popular Arpora venue. Known for its island setting, wooden bridge entry and 50,000 sq ft open-air layout, the club had recently become one of Goa’s most talked-about nightlife spaces.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, December 07, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
Birch by Romeo Lane | Instagram

Goa woke up to heartbreaking news on December 6, when a late-night fire claimed at least 23 lives at a popular nightlife venue in North Goa. Authorities say the blaze was triggered by a suspected cylinder explosion, turning what should have been an ordinary weekend outing into a devastating tragedy. The incident occurred at Birch by Romeo Lane, a widely known restaurant-bar located in Arpora, close to Baga. As investigations continue, many are trying to understand more about the venue where the unfortunate incident took place.

All about Birch by Romeo Lane in Goa

The venue at the centre of the tragedy is Birch by Romeo Lane, which the brand calls as India’s first island club. Before the incident, it was one of Goa's buzziest hospitality spaces, known for its distinct location along the calm riverbanks of Arpora. Built on an island and reachable via a wooden bridge, Birch offered a nature-immersed setting that blended open-air dining with a chic nightlife atmosphere.

Spread across 50,000 sq ft, the space was surrounded by water and lush greenery, designed to feel like a peaceful daytime retreat that transformed into a vibrant party spot after sundown.

Design and features

The space followed a earthy, jungle-inspired aesthetics featuring raw textures, wooden structures, bird sculptures, scattered foliage, and dim, warm lighting. As per Curly Tales, cabana-style seating and semi-private draped sanctuaries gave groups a chance to unwind with privacy, while the open sections overlooked shimmering waters that became a focal point of the venue.

Birch frequently hosted live entertainment, including DJs, percussion artists, and acoustic sessions.

Culinary offering and more

The restaurant served a multi-cuisine menu spanning Asian, Continental, European, Mediterranean, North Indian and Goan dishes. Many visitors praised its mixology program, which included signature cocktails such as the Birchwood Old-Fashioned, The Midnight Memories, Forest Fire, and Birch Blossom.

With a seating capacity of reportedly around 500, Birch had quickly become a go-to spot in the area. Today, in the aftermath of the tragedy, conversations have shifted from ambiance and food to safety, accountability, and prevention.

