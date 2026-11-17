'₹201 Cr!' How Much Did MS Dhoni Earn In IPL? A Look At His Salary Over The Years | @BCCI

From becoming one of the most expensive players at the inaugural auction in 2008 to leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to multiple championship victories, the former India captain, MS Dhoni, has remained one of the most valuable names in the tournament. Over the years, his IPL contracts have witnessed several significant hikes and changes, taking his estimated career earnings from the league to approximately ₹201.06 crore.

With Dhoni set to step away from his playing career ahead of IPL 2027, his association with CSK will continue as a mentor. Here's a look at how his IPL salary evolved across the years and how much he earned during his illustrious career.

MS Dhoni's IPL Salary: Year-Wise Breakdown

- 2008–2010: ₹6 crore per season – Dhoni began his IPL journey with Chennai Super Kings in 2008, earning ₹6 crore annually. He was among the most expensive players at the inaugural auction. He continued with the same salary for three seasons, during which CSK won their maiden IPL title in 2010.

- 2011–2012: ₹8.28 crore per season – Ahead of the 2011 season, Dhoni received a salary hike of ₹2.28 crore, taking his annual earnings to ₹8.28 crore. CSK went on to win consecutive IPL titles in 2010 and 2011.

- 2013–2017: ₹12.5 crore per season – Dhoni's salary witnessed another significant jump in 2013, reaching ₹12.5 crore. He continued with the same package in 2014 and 2015. During CSK's two-year suspension in 2016 and 2017, he represented Rising Pune Supergiant.

- 2018–2021: ₹15 crore per season – Following CSK's return to the IPL in 2018, the franchise retained Dhoni for ₹15 crore. He led the team to another title in their comeback season and continued earning the same amount until 2021. CSK also lifted their fourth trophy in 2021.

MS Dhoni's IPL Salary: Year-Wise Breakdown | @IPL

- 2022–2024: ₹12 crore per season – Dhoni's retention amount came down to ₹12 crore ahead of the 2022 season. However, he continued to lead the franchise and guided CSK to their fifth IPL championship in 2023.

- 2025–2026: ₹4 crore per season – In the final phase of his playing career, Dhoni was retained as an uncapped player for ₹4 crore per season, following the revised retention rules.

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