Thala Captained CSK To Victory And Took The Final Catch In 2025 |

MS Dhoni has hung up his boots as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have announced that their former captain will take up the role of team mentor. Dhoni has been with the franchise since the inception of IPL and has captained the team to five IPL titles.

Dhoni missed the IPL 2026 season due to injury and has now decided not to return in a playing capacity. Incidentally, the 45-year-old's final appearance for the franchise came as captain, where he took the match winning catch back in 2025.

Fitting farewell?

Dhoni might have not had a farewell at Chepauk but it came at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 25. While Dhoni did not bat, he played a central role as captain and wicketkeeper.

What made the occasion particularly memorable was the manner in which the game ended. Gujarat Titans' last wicket fell when Sai Kishore attempted a shot off Anshul Kamboj's bowling, only for Dhoni to complete a comfortable catch behind the stumps.

It was Dhoni who held on to the final catch, bringing the contest to an end and giving CSK a winning finish to their disappointing campaign.

The veteran wicketkeeper, who had returned to the captaincy following Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury, was behind the stumps when the final wicket fell. For a player whose career has been defined by remarkable finishes, taking the final catch in his last appearance of the 2025 season made the occasion even more special.

While the catch was simply another dismissal in the scorecard, it will now be part of CSK folklore, becoming Dhoni's final act as a professional cricket player.