Shaheen Bagh demolition: Why anti-encroachment drive was started despite scheduled hearing, SC pulls South Delhi officials

The Supreme Court hitting out at South Delhi Municipal Corporation for bulldozing at Shaheen Bagh asked why did it commence its drive to demolish alleged encroachments at the site when a hearing was scheduled in the court today.

According to India Today report, the court asked the petitioner to provide a copy of the petition to the Solicitor General. It will hear the plea at 2 pm.

Bulldozers reached Shaheen Bagh on Monday as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation moved ahead with its anti-encroachment drive in Shaheen Bagh that was the den of the anti-CAA stir a few years ago.

Apart from residents and a heavy deployment of police personnel, Congress workers were also present at the spot, protesting against the anti-encroachment drive by sitting on dharna and blocking the way of bulldozers and excavators. Many locals also followed suit.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan, who is also on the spot, interacted with the officials. The people raised slogans in favour of the AAP MLA.

While speaking to media, Khan stated that he had himself inspected the whole area and spoken to every official, including the traffic police.

"I had, with my own JCB, removed a toilet that was illegally constructed outside a mosque. This is just vendetta politics. Just tell me where the encroachment is. If still there is an illegal structure. Tell me, I will myself remove it. I am the local MLA," the AAP MLA said.

Even the locals said that all the illegal structures in the area were already removed by the people just a few days back.

Notably, Monday's demolition drive comes 19 days after a similar drive was conducted in the communal violence-hit Jahangirpuri area of the city. In that drive, several illegal structures, including cold drink booths and shops, were demolished.

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 02:11 PM IST