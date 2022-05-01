Shaheen Bagh drugs case: NCB arrests four more accused

In the latest development in Shaheen Bagh case, after arresting accused Shamim Ahmad, four more accused were arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday night. Shamim was apprehended today earlier in the day in the connection with the seizure of 50 kg heroin worth Rs 100 crore from a residential flat in Shaheen Bagh area on April 27.

Earlier, four people arrested in the case were sent to a seven-day remand on Saturday. Of these four accused, two are Afghan nationals.

As per Deputy Director General (DDG) Operations of NCB, Sanjay Singh, the seized heroin originated from Afghanistan and drug money is suspected to be channelled through hawala.

#UDPATE | After arresting accused Shamim Ahmad in the Shaheen Bagh drugs case, 4 more accused have been arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau: NCB — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

The NCB earlier suspected a narco-terrorism angle in the case.

"Investigation shows that this may have links with narco-terrorism. It has connections with Dubai, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. More people are involved in this case," NCB head SN Pradhan had said.

He had termed the seizure of the drugs as "one of the biggest seizures on mainland in the national capital." NCB Delhi zone seized 50 kg of "high-quality" heroin,

47 kg of suspected narcotics, 30 lakhs of drug money in cash counting machines and other incriminating materials from a residential premise in Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh on April 27.

(with agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 10:43 PM IST