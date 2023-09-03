 Rajasthan: HC Issues Notice To CM Ashok Gehlot
e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalRajasthan: HC Issues Notice To CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: HC Issues Notice To CM Ashok Gehlot

The allegations made by the CM are against the judiciary as a whole and prima facie seemed to scandalise the courts.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 03, 2023, 02:45 AM IST
article-image
Corruption In Judiciary: HC Issues Notice To Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | File Photo

The Rajasthan High Court on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on a PIL seeking suo moto criminal contempt proceedings against him with regard to his remark suggesting “corruption” in the judiciary.

A division bench headed by Justice M M Shrivastava and Justice Ashutosh Kumar heard the matter on Saturday and issued the notice to Gehlot, directing him to respond within three weeks.

The allegations made by the CM are against the judiciary as a whole and prima facie seemed to scandalise the courts. The PIL filed by local advocate Shivcharan Gupta on Thursday sought initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the chief minister.

'Corruption is rampant in the judiciary'

Gehlot had told the media on Wednesday that “Corruption is rampant in the judiciary”. “I have heard that some lawyers themselves take the judgement in writing and the same judgement is pronounced,” he had said.

However, after facing criticism, the chief minister later clarified that what he had said was not his personal opinion and that he has always respected and believed in the judiciary. Hundreds of advocates boycotted work in the high court and lower courts in Jodhpur on Friday, to protest the chief minister's comment.

Read Also
Rajasthan: BJP MLA Levels Serious Corruption Allegations Against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram...
article-image

Gehlot's allegations seemed to scandalise the courts

The allegations made by the Chief Minister are against the judiciary as a whole and prima facie seemed to scandalise the courts, the bench said, according to Bar and Bench.

“The contents of the statement, if made by the respondent (Gehlot), prima facie make out a case that it tends to scandalize the Courts because it does not refer to any particular case or category of cases, but general in nature against the judiciary as a whole," the court said.

“We are inclined to seek response of the respondent with regard to the statement which are attributed to him in this petition on the basis of the newspaper report,” it directed.

Read Also
Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: HC Issues Notice To CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan: HC Issues Notice To CM Ashok Gehlot

No Interim Relief For Republic TV In Trademark Suit

No Interim Relief For Republic TV In Trademark Suit

'Changing Partner Every Season No Hallmark Of Stable Society': Allahabad HC Voices Concern Over...

'Changing Partner Every Season No Hallmark Of Stable Society': Allahabad HC Voices Concern Over...

CJI Chandrachud Warns Against Fake SC Websites

CJI Chandrachud Warns Against Fake SC Websites

Mumbai News: 5 Govt Officials Sentenced To One Month In Prison For Contempt Of Court

Mumbai News: 5 Govt Officials Sentenced To One Month In Prison For Contempt Of Court