Rajasthan: BJP MLA Levels Serious Corruption Allegations Against Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal

Arjun Ram Meghwal | File pic

Former Speaker of Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha and veteran Bjp leader Kailash Meghwal has made serious allegations of corruption against the Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

“Arjun Ram Meghwal is corrupt number one. I will write to PM Modi to drop him from the cabinet,” alleged Kailash Meghwal in a public meeting on Monday in his constituency.

The 89-year-old Kailash Meghwal is an MLA from Shahpura in Bhilwara. Shahpura was recently designated as a district headquarters by the Ashok Gehlot government.

Meghwal praises CM Gehlot

Praising CM Gehlot and former Congress MP CP Joshi for the development in Bhilwara, Meghwal said that It is because of CP Joshi that today we are drinking Chambal water here. "The same Joshi has improved your roads and Ashok Gehlotji has done good for Shahpura," said Meghwal.

Notably, CM Gehlot in a statement earlier praised Kailash Meghwal for not supporting the BJP in toppling the Congress government in Rajasthan. Gehlot named him with former CM Vasundhara Raje and said that leaders like Raje and Meghwal did not support Bjp in its bid to topple the Congress government in Rajasthan. Though Raje reacted strongly to Gehlot's statement, Meghwal did not.

Meghwal, despite his age, is aspiring for the ticket from Shahpura which he is representing for the sixth time in a row, while as per reports Union Minister Meghwal is trying to get the ticket from Shahpura for one of his close aides. Reacting to Kailash Meghwal's statement, Arjunram Meghwal said, "I have been in public life for years with not a single allegation. One can say anything, but I don't criticize anyone."

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)