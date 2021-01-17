Rajasthan tragedy: 6 killed, 20 injured after bus comes in contact with high-tension wire; PM Modi, CM Ghelot express grief

Jaipur: Six people were killed and 20 others were injured after a private bus carrying pilgrims came in contact with an 11 KV electric cable in Jalore district of Rajasthan late on Saturday.
The bus was carrying Jain pilgrims from Mandoli in Jalore district to Beawar in Ajmer district. The pilgrims had gone on a visit to Jain pilgrimages in Barmer and Jalore districts.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the bus accident. Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted: "The news of a bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan, has caused immense grief. Many people have lost their lives in this accident. I express my condolences to the family members and wish the injured to get well soon."
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also the loss of lives in the accident. In a tweet, he said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Maheshpura, Jalore in which 6 people have lost lives and several others have been injured. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families, may God give strength to bear this loss. May those injured recover soon.”
The injured were rushed to the Jalore government hospital. Seven of those who were seriously injured were shifted to the government hospital in Jodhpur.
Dr SP Sharma, chief medical and health officer of Jalore, said that six people died in the accident while seven of those who are in serious condition were shifted to Jodhpur and 13 are undergoing treatment in the Jalore government hospital.
Police said while driving from Jalore to Ajmer, the driver lost his way and consulted Google Maps. The map brought him to Maheshpura village where the bus came in contact with a high tension electric wire while trying to find its way out of the narrow winding lanes to the main highway.
The bus conductor climbed on the roof to push the low hanging cables out of the way and was burnt to death on the spot on touching the high tension wire. The electricity passed through the entire bus which went up in flames, killing six passengers and injuring 20 others.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)