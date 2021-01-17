Rajasthan tragedy: 6 killed, 20 injured after bus comes in contact with high-tension wire; PM Modi, CM Ghelot express grief

The injured were rushed to the Jalore government hospital. Seven of those who were seriously injured were shifted to the government hospital in Jodhpur.

Dr SP Sharma, chief medical and health officer of Jalore, said that six people died in the accident while seven of those who are in serious condition were shifted to Jodhpur and 13 are undergoing treatment in the Jalore government hospital.

Police said while driving from Jalore to Ajmer, the driver lost his way and consulted Google Maps. The map brought him to Maheshpura village where the bus came in contact with a high tension electric wire while trying to find its way out of the narrow winding lanes to the main highway.

The bus conductor climbed on the roof to push the low hanging cables out of the way and was burnt to death on the spot on touching the high tension wire. The electricity passed through the entire bus which went up in flames, killing six passengers and injuring 20 others.