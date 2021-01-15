Rajasthan to set up special cell to act against corrupt officials

In a bid to control corruption, the Rajasthan government has decided to establish a special cell under the personnel department to monitor corrupt and negligent officials in government departments.

This comes after several IAS, IPS and Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officials have been caught by the anti-corruption bureau in bribery cases.

The new cell has been launched on the initiative of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who has ordered a crackdown against corruption.

During a video conference with district collectors, the CM said that providing transparent, accountable and good governance is his government’s priority.

He announced that a cell will be formed to look into complaints of indiscipline and corruption against government officials and those who are found guilty will be severely punished.

In the past few months, the ACB has launched a massive drive against corrupt officials in the state.

On Wednesday, the ACB had trapped two Rajasthan Administrative Service officers while taking bribes.

The Dausa SDM Pushkar Mittal and Bandikui SDM Pinky Meena were arrested for demanding bribes of Rs 5 lakh each from a construction company that is building the Delhi-Mumbai express highway as part of the Bharat Mata project of the central government.

The ACB also caught a tout of IPS officer Manish Agarwal for demanding bribe. The tout, Neeraj Meena was allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 38 lakh on behalf of Agarwal who was posted as SP of Dausa before his transfer last week to the police headquarters in Jaipur. The ACB has seized two mobile phones of the SP

10 days back, a Rajasthan Police Service officer was arrested for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh through his driver.

In December, IAS officer Inder Singh Rao who was posted as Baran collector was arrested in a corruption case. In another case, an ACB official was caught in Dausa for demanding a bribe.