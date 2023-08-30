Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Twitter

Jaipur: Ahead of the elections, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has made one more populist decision of giving retirement benefits to part-time workers. This will benefit thousands of Anganwadi and Asha workers working in the rural areas.

The Gehlot cabinet has approved the draft of the Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules – 2023 on Tuesday evening.

Economic assistance plan for part-time workers

The rules provide that part-time personnel will get an economic assistance package of ₹2 to ₹3 lakh at the end of their service whether it is the termination of their service, death, or retirement of part-time personnel working in various departments.

The government claims that these rules will bring transparency in the recruitment of part-time personnel and they will get economic support.

44,000 square meters of land to be allotted for Gem Bourse

The cabinet has also approved allotting around 44,000 square meters of land on a reserve price for setting up and developing Gem Bourse in Jaipur. The land will be allotted to Jaipur Gem and Jewellery Bourse (SVP) formed for setting up the gem bourse at three times the industrial reserve rate.

Around 60,000 people will get the opportunity of direct and indirect employment.