 Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers

The Gehlot cabinet has approved the draft of the Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules – 2023 on Tuesday evening.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot | Twitter

Jaipur: Ahead of the elections, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has made one more populist decision of giving retirement benefits to part-time workers. This will benefit thousands of Anganwadi and Asha workers working in the rural areas.

The Gehlot cabinet has approved the draft of the Rajasthan Part Time Contractual Hiring Rules – 2023 on Tuesday evening.

Economic assistance plan for part-time workers

The rules provide that part-time personnel will get an economic assistance package of ₹2 to ₹3 lakh at the end of their service whether it is the termination of their service, death, or retirement of part-time personnel working in various departments.

The government claims that these rules will bring transparency in the recruitment of part-time personnel and they will get economic support.

Read Also
Rajasthan CM announces free education for private schools students under EWS quota
article-image

44,000 square meters of land to be allotted for Gem Bourse

The cabinet has also approved allotting around 44,000 square meters of land on a reserve price for setting up and developing Gem Bourse in Jaipur. The land will be allotted to Jaipur Gem and Jewellery Bourse (SVP) formed for setting up the gem bourse at three times the industrial reserve rate.

Around 60,000 people will get the opportunity of direct and indirect employment.

Read Also
Rajasthan govt to develop 25,000 modernised Anganwadis, Anil Agrawal Foundation inks pact with govt
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From Bilkis Bano To Madhumita Shukla: Four Heart-Wrenching Cases Where Justice Has Been Denied

From Bilkis Bano To Madhumita Shukla: Four Heart-Wrenching Cases Where Justice Has Been Denied

Former TMC Leader Sparks Controversy By Gifting AK-47 Rifle To Wife On Anniversary, Calls It 'Toy...

Former TMC Leader Sparks Controversy By Gifting AK-47 Rifle To Wife On Anniversary, Calls It 'Toy...

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers

Rajasthan: CM Ashok Gehlot Announces Retirement Benefits For Part-Time Workers

UP: Mayawati Denies Rumours Of BSP Joining INDIA Alliance, Says Will Fight Alone

UP: Mayawati Denies Rumours Of BSP Joining INDIA Alliance, Says Will Fight Alone

Aadhaar Used As Weapon By Govt To Exclude Citizens From Their Guaranteed Rights, Alleges Congress

Aadhaar Used As Weapon By Govt To Exclude Citizens From Their Guaranteed Rights, Alleges Congress