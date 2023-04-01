Mumbai: Vaze calls self 'victim of circumstances', seeks drop of corruption case in which he turned approver

Mumbai: Vaze calls himself "Victim of circumstances", seeks drop of corruption case in which he turned approver | Photo: Twitter Image

Calling himself a "victim of circumstances" when there were issues between the centre and state governments that led to registration of multiple cases against him, controversial dismissed policeman Sachin Vaze has sought a release from custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) corruption case where he was booked for collecting monies from city's restobars on instructions of the then state home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

The former policeman has turned a prosecution witness for the CBI against Deshmukh and his former staff who the agency claimed were his 'aides' in the corruption. Vaze had sought that he be permitted to argue the plea himself and on Friday, himself argued it before the special court.

Vaze argues all other accused have been granted bail

Referring to the NIA’s Antilia - Mansukh Hiren murder case where he is booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and an extortion case of the crime branch, he said these were filed when there “were issues between the centre and state”.

He argued that while all accused in the CBI’s corruption case have been granted bail, his detention continues. Vaze further argued that he is not an accused and a witness and is entitled that proceedings against him be dropped and he get a formal order for release from jail. "I am an unfortunate person, who has been pardoned but is being kept in jail. The very purpose of pardon will be vitiated. If a person wants to seek pardon to help an agency, and he is continued to be kept in jail under the guise of being protected, it will be an irony," he urged the court.

Order on plea on April 4

The prosecution opposed his plea and told the court and said he is seen as an accused approver and his name is mentioned as a witness in the chargesheet as he is yet to be examined. “He continues to be an accused. His position will continue till the termination of the trial,” special public prosecutor Raja Thakare argued. The court is expected to pass an order on the plea on April 4.