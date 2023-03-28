 Antilia bomb scare- Mansukh Hiren case: On NIA plea, Mumbai court sends request to Nepal for info on 3 accused
The agency has alleged that three accused - Santhosh Shelar, Satish Mothkuri and Manish Soni stayed in Nepal after the murder of automobile businessman Hiren.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 07:23 PM IST
article-image
Antilia bomb scare- Mansukh Hiren case: On NIA plea, Mumbai court sends request to Nepal for info on 3 accused | File Photo

Mumbai: Following a plea by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), a special court on Tuesday directed that a letter be issued to competent authority in Nepal in connection with information required by the agency on the stay of three accused in the case in the neighbouring country after involvement in Hiren’s murder.

The agency has alleged that three of them - Santhosh Shelar, Satish Mothkuri and Manish Soni stayed in Nepal after the murder of automobile businessman Hiren.

NIA: Evidence may be tampered if notice not issued

It was to Hiren that the SUV with gelatin sticks was traced after being parked outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. The NIA had told the court that if the notice if sought is not issued, the evidence may be tampered with. Special Judge AM Patil considered the submission while issuing the request.

