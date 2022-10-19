Mumbai: Suspended DCP Saurabh Tripathi’s pre-arrest bail rejected again

DCP Saurabh Tripathi | Facebook

A sessions court on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail application of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Saurabh Tripathi in the case relating to extortion of Angadiyas or traditional couriers.

This is the second time the IPS officer’s plea for protection apprehending arrest has been rejected by a sessions court, the first such plea being rejected in the end-March before the filing of the charge sheet in the case in April. The detailed order is yet to be made available.

Seeking protection from arrest, the 38-year-old officer had claimed that there was a change in circumstance between the previous plea and this one. He had also pointed out that other accused in the case had secured bail and that the investigation was completed and the charge sheet submitted.

As per the case, Tripathi had demanded Rs. 2 lakhs monthly from the Angadiya Association to allow them to run their business. While rejecting the officer’s application earlier, another sessions court had then said in its order that he was not at all authorized to collect money from persons doing illegal business by using his authority and on the contrary, he has to act diligently to curb illegal transactions by following the provisions of law. It had also noted that through his advocate, the officer had submitted a forged document before the court and had taken a note of such conduct too, while denying him the relief.

At the time, Tripathi had claimed the relief stating that he had been falsely implicated as he had issued a circular to police stations in his area to take strict action against hawala transactions by Angadiyas.