Mumbai: AAP office in Bandra vandalised; party blames BJP, Congress

Mumbai: Aam Aadmi Party's office in Bandra was vandalised on October 18 night. The cause behind why their office was vandalised is yet to be ascertained, meanwhile the party has blamed "lumpen elements" of Congress and BJP for the same.

The party said that parts of their office was damaged but no worker was hurt and that they have filed a police complaint as well.

In their statement, the party, demanding immediate and stringent action, said, "Aam Aadmi Party Bandra East Office attacked by Congress and BJP goons; attack follows a recent spate of leaders from both parties joining AAP. Parts of the office have been damaged. No party worker was hurt. A formal complaint has been filed at the local police station."

#AAP Bandra East Party Office was attacked by the goons of BJP and Congress, Attacking us physically won't help.. Try with some good work for the people and put up a fair fight. Such incidents only showcase your insecurities. #AamAadmiParty pic.twitter.com/3SjOAhyR0v — AAP Mumbai (@AAPMumbai) October 19, 2022

The party claimed in their statement that their growing strength in Mumbai and a surge in support across the state has irked Congress and the saffron party.

Preeti Sharma Menon, President of AAP Mumbai, said, "Both the Congress and BJP have jointly looted Mumbai. They are status quo beneficiaries and cannot stand the rise of Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP's ranks are filled with anti-social elements. The Congress party is finished, the corrupt among them have joined the BJP and the good people that are left, are joining the Aam Aadmi Party."

She added, "The lumpen elements in both these parties have a free run. There is no leadership left in the Congress to even control the miscreants in their rank and file. We demand that the police take immediate cognizance of this hooliganism and take strictest action possible."