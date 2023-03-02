Mumbai: HC starts uploading its judgments in Marathi | File

Mumbai: On the heels of the Supreme Court launching a service of translating its judgment in regional languages, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday started uploading its judgments in Marathi language on its website.

A separate and dedicated section has been made available on the home page of the HC website for citizens to check such judgments which are translated into Marathi.

3 judgements uploaded

These judgments can be found under the section, "Nivadak Nirnay" (selected judgments) on the home page. On Wednesday, three judgments which were pronounced on February 20 have been uploaded in Marathi. The translated copies have come with a clarification that the same can be used only for the limited purpose of helping the litigants understand the judgment in their "mother tongue" and cannot be used for any other purpose like execution or enforcement of court directions, citations etc.English would continue to be the official language for judgments, it added.Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had, on January 25, launched the service for translating the apex court’s judgment into regional languages. Over 2,900 judgments have been translated so far into various regional languages including Marathi.

The Kerala High Court has recently started publishing its judgments in Malayalam, the State's vernacular language.