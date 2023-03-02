e-Paper Get App
HomeLegalMumbai: HC starts uploading its judgments in Marathi

Mumbai: HC starts uploading its judgments in Marathi

A separate and dedicated section has been made available on the home page of the HC website for citizens to check such judgments which are translated into Marathi.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 02, 2023, 12:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: HC starts uploading its judgments in Marathi | File

Mumbai: On the heels of the Supreme Court launching a service of translating its judgment in regional languages, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday started uploading its judgments in Marathi language on its website.

A separate and dedicated section has been made available on the home page of the HC website for citizens to check such judgments which are translated into Marathi.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: PMC schools celebrate 'Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din'
article-image

3 judgements uploaded

These judgments can be found under the section, "Nivadak Nirnay" (selected judgments) on the home page. On Wednesday, three judgments which were pronounced on February 20 have been uploaded in Marathi. The translated copies have come with a clarification that the same can be used only for the limited purpose of helping the litigants understand the judgment in their "mother tongue" and cannot be used for any other purpose like execution or enforcement of court directions, citations etc.English would continue to be the official language for judgments, it added.Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud had, on January 25, launched the service for translating the apex court’s judgment into regional languages. Over 2,900 judgments have been translated so far into various regional languages including Marathi. 

The Kerala High Court has recently started publishing its judgments in Malayalam, the State's vernacular language.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Sanpada College observes Marathi Rajbhasha Diwas
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: HC starts uploading its judgments in Marathi

Mumbai: HC starts uploading its judgments in Marathi

Mumbai: Life term for three for killing man with iron rod, weapons in 2011

Mumbai: Life term for three for killing man with iron rod, weapons in 2011

Elgar Parishad case: HC seeks NIA’s response to Gadling’s plea

Elgar Parishad case: HC seeks NIA’s response to Gadling’s plea

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

Rajasthan: SC rejects urgent hearing on internet shutdowns in state to stop cheating during exams

Highest Z+ security cover for Mukesh Ambani, his family across India & overseas: Supreme Court

Highest Z+ security cover for Mukesh Ambani, his family across India & overseas: Supreme Court