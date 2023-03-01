Navi Mumbai: Sanpada College observes Marathi Rajbhasha Diwas | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: Sanpada College of Commerce and Technology (SCCT) of Oriental Education Society celebrated “Marathi Rajbhasha Diwas” with enthusiasm on February 28, 2023 at its college premises in Sanpada.

Marathi Rajbhasha Diwas is observed annually to mark the birth anniversary of Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar, popularly known as Kusumagraj.

Marathi Rajbhasha Diwas held

The college organised “Marathi Rajbhasha Diwas” under the supervision of chairpersons Prof Bushra, Prof Zahid and Prof Akanksha of the Cultural, National Service Scheme and Library and Magazine Committees and Course Coordinator Dr Roselin Linitta George.

A number of programs and competitions were conducted in order to make students aware of the achievements of Marathi literature and language.

A Rangoli competition was held on the theme “Forts of Maharashtra '' and certificates were given to the winning students.