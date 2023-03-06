Mumbai: HC seeks explanation from state govt on not considering reverting Dindoshi's name from Pathanwadi | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Maharashtra government to inform why it had not considered the application filed by an organisation seeking to revert the name of metro station back to Pathanwadi from Dindoshi.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a social organisation, Naee Roshni, challenging change of Metro station’s name from ‘Pathanwadi’ to ‘Dindoshi’. Earlier, the HC had directed the petitioner to deposit Rs1 lakh to prove bona fide.

PIL alleges MMRDA was under political pressure

The PIL challenged the renaming of Pathanwadi metro station to Dindoshi by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). It alleged that MMRDA changed the name of the metro station after political pressure from BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar and Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu. The MMRDA passed the order for the renaming of stations on July 18, 2019.

During the hearing on Monday, the advocate for the organisation, informed the court that the government had formed a committee to look into these issue. He argued that the name of a another metro station was changed from Anand Nagar to Upper Dahisar. However, following a representation by people, the committee recommended changing the name back to Anand Nagar. The recommendation was implemented and the MMRDA rechanged the name backto Anand Nagar.

The advocate argued that they have obtained signatures of over 500 people pointing out the confusion among people whether it is Dindoshi or Pathanwadi due to its location. They submitted representation to the committee, however, the committee has not adjudicated upon their representation. He sought that the court direct the committee to look into their representation.

The HC has asked the government to inform why it has not considered representation of reverting the name back to Pathanwadi.