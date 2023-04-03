Mumbai: HC asks Interpol to help locate film producer’s kids in Pakistan | File

The Bombay High Court on Monday asked the Interpol how it can assist in the case relating to film producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala who has sought the court’s help to locate his children in Pakistan.

A bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh asked Kuldeep Patil, advocate for Interpol, on how the agency could assist in locating the children, who Nadiadwala claims have been detained there by his Pakistani wife since 2020.

Read Also Mumbai: Court acquits 2 in robbery case of film producer Sajid Nadiadwala

Centre informed HC twice that it's waiting for response

The HC was hearing a plea by Nadiadwala seeking a direction to the government to facilitate the safe return of his two children – nine-year-old son and six-year-old daughter – from Pakistan.

Earlier on two occasions, the Centre had informed the HC that it is awaiting response from the Pakistan government. The Ministry of External Affairs had submitted a status report explaining that he has sought information from their counterpart in Pakistan and have even sent reminders, but have not received any response.

The report further stated that it has requested the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, to provide immediate consular access to two minor children of Nadiadwala. It also sought the Pakistan government to provide details of their whereabouts and the status of their visas and citizenship.

The high court has kept the matter for hearing on April 12.