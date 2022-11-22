Delhi High Court refuses to prevent Palki Sharma from joining TV18 | File pic

The Delhi High Court has refused to prevent Palki Sharma Upadhyay from joining or continuing her employment with another television channel, as reported by LawTrend.

A suit was filed by Zee Media Corporation in this regard. Palki left Zee's WION channel in September and later joined TV18 as one of its managing editors.

The senior broadcast journalist and editor will reportedly launch a new multi-platform video project for the group.

Zee accuses Sharma violated the mandatory notice policy and the non-compete clause

Zee had claimed in its lawsuit that Palki Sharma Upadhyay had violated the mandatory notice policy and the non-compete clause, and that she had ‘confidential information’ that she could use to benefit its competitors. The channel had asked the Court to prevent her from joining or continuing her employment with TV18 citing these reasons.

Palki’s advocates opposed Zee’s injunction request, arguing that the suit itself, let alone the injunction request, was not maintainable. Saif Mahmood and Anil Sapra assured the court that their client has no intention of violating confidentiality.

The Delhi Court rejected Zee’s counsel arguments and ruled that she cannot be barred from working in any other channel.

Palki's career

It was after an eleven-year career with CNN-IBN she moved to WION. She has worked with CNN-IBN, Hindustan Times and Doordarshan in the past.

For the last 3 years Palki Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO.

She has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.

Upadhyay was born on May 29, 1982 in Pilani, Rajasthan.

Following reports of her resignation, journalist Vir Sanghvi called her a 'true star'. In a tweet, he wrote, "A great loss to WION & a huge coup for whichever channel lands her. A true star."