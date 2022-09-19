Palki Sharma joins Network18 as Managing Editor days after quitting WION

Days after wuitting WION, Palki Sharma has been appointed as the Managing Editor of Network18, according to a media report.

Notably, this will be her second innings at Network18, where she has earlier worked in different capacities.

The senior broadcast journalist and editor will reportedly launch a new multi-platform video project for the group.

It was after an eleven-year career with CNN-IBN she moved to WION. She has worked with CNN-IBN, Hindustan Times and Doordarshan in the past.

For the last 3 years Palki Sharma was synonymous with WION and recently the channel roped in Madhu Soman as CBO.

She has over 20 years of experience in the field of journalism.

Following reports of her resignation, journalist Vir Sanghvi called her a 'true star'. In a tweet, he wrote, "A great loss to WION & a huge coup for whichever channel lands her. A true star."