Centre seeks Sanjay Raut's bail cancellation, says uncalled-for observations made by Special Judge

Justice Bharti Dangre allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to amend its plea by November 14. The court has also directed Raut and co-accused Pravin Raut to file their replies within 10 days thereafter.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Friday, November 11, 2022, 08:07 PM IST
The Union of India on Friday sought permission from the Bombay High Court to amend its plea seeking cancellation of bail granted to Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut stating that certain "uncalled for" observations were made by the special court while releasing him on bail.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, appearing for the Central government, sought permission to amend their plea which was filed on Wednesday within hours of the Special court granting bail to Raut. 

Saying that they need to amend the plea to challenge the observations of the Special Court, Singh said: "Certain Observations are made by the special court which are uncalled for. Its travelling beyond jurisdiction," said Singh. 

Counsels for Sanjay Raut and Pravin Raut - Ashok Mundargi and Abad Ponda respectively -  sought two weeks' time to file their replies. 

When Mr Singh opposed saying that only a week may be granted, Mr Mundargi said: "They took one month to file a reply (before the special court) and expect us to file reply in a week." 

Agreeing, Justice Dangre said that sufficient time needs to be given to the respondents (Sanjay and Pravin Raut). 

The judge said that she wants to hear the matter on a continuous basis. "I want continuous hearings. I don’t want to give it a break," said Justice Dangre.  

The HC has kept the matter for hearing on November 25. She said then it could continue on November 28. 

