Mumbai: Two dead, two injured in an accident on Western Express Highway; police on lookout for accused | Representative Photo

Two men were killed while two others were injured in a hit-and-run case near metro junction on Western Express Highway in Goregaon in the wee hours of November 10, Thursday.

According to reports, a car jumped the road divider and flung into north carriageway and hit an auto-rickshaw and a two-wheeler. The driver of the car fled the spot without helping the injured.

A report in the Hindustan Times stated that an unindetified driver of the EcoSport car bearing number pleaste MH 47 K 2531 was travelling towards South Mumbai when he lost control of his car and jumped over the divider. He first hit the autorickshaw and then the motorcycle.

A police official was quoted by the Midday saying that the auto-driver and the passenger died during treatment, those on the bike sustained injuries are are currently under treatment at Jogeshwari's Trauma Care hospital.

The Vanrai police, the report stated, has registered a case against the car driver under Sections 279 (Rash driving), 304 (A) (death by negligence), 338 (endaring life by rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 134 (A) and 134 (B) and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act and are currently searching the accused.

The cas was registered based on a complaint by one of the injured who is also an eyewitness named Sachin Kaku (42). Kaku, a Bhayander resident, was returning home from work and were on Jaycoach bridge when the car suddenly jumped the divider. His friend Varun Shetty (53) also sustained injuries.

Kaku suffered injuries to right shoulder, chest and back while Shetty suffered injuries to his ight hand, waist and severe injuries on his face.

The deceased have been identified as Rohit Pandit (23), the rickshaw driver and his passenger Jinoy Molakpalli (48) who died during treatment. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem.