Bombay HC Grants Further Interim Relief to Anil Parab in Resort Case | ANI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday extended the interim relief from coercive action to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with alleged irregularities involving a resort at Dapoli in Ratnagiri district.

Even as the bench headed by Justice Nitin Sambre extended the relief till August 24, Parab’s counsel sought a court order saying that “times are changing” and “nothing can be predicted in this environment”.

Read Also Mumbai: Anil Parab Gets Interim Relief From Arrest till July 4

The former state minister had approached the HC within a day after the central agency arrested one Sadanand Kadam, owner of the resort and alleged close aide of Parab, in the case.

The Enforcement Case Information Report (which is similar to a first information report) was registered based on a criminal complaint filed by an individual alleging violation of the Environmental Protection Act, Coastal Zone Regulations and cheating in the resort's construction.

During the hearing on Tuesday, special public prosecutor Girish Kulkarni informed the HC that the state has filed a charge-sheet against Parab in the predicate offence before the Judicial Magistrate First Class at Ratnagiri. However, Parab’s counsel, Amit Desai said that they have not received any summons for the same.

Next hearing on Aug 24

Shreeram Shirsat, appearing for the ED, sought time to go through the charge-sheet. Desai then sought an order from the court granting relief to the former minister. “Times are changing. I have survived all these months on the statement (by ED that it will not take coercive steps). I need some protection from the court as in this environment I can’t predict what will happen,” he said.

While keeping the matter for hearing on August 24, the division bench headed by Justice Nitin Sambre said, “Needless to say, earlier arrangements between the parties shall continue till the next date of hearing.”

On March 14, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, representing the ED, had made a statement before a bench headed by Justice Revati Mohite-Dere that no coercive action would be taken against Parab till March 20.