 Mumbai: Anil Parab Gets Interim Relief From Arrest till July 4
Mumbai: Anil Parab Gets Interim Relief From Arrest till July 4

Mumbai: Anil Parab Gets Interim Relief From Arrest till July 4

In a plea filed on Wednesday through advocate Rahul Arote, Parab had stated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is being targetted by rival party to gain political mileage.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, June 30, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Mumbai: Anil Parab Gets Interim Relief From Arrest till July 4

Mumbai: A special court dealing with cases against lawmakers on Friday granted temporary protection from arrest to former minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab till July 4 along with other party colleagues in connection with an assault on a BMC official.

The civic body’s sub-engineer of the H/East ward was assaulted after the demolition of the party’s branch office in Bandra last week. The police had arrested four party workers and Parab was booked with some others.

Parab: Shiv Sena (UBT) is being targetted by rival party

In a plea filed on Wednesday through advocate Rahul Arote, Parab had stated that the Shiv Sena (UBT) is being targetted by rival party to gain political mileage. “The applicant states that with the help of some political leaders and in collusion with government officials, party workers are implicated in the false and frivolous cases,” his common application along with his party colleagues, read.

On Friday, the prosecution sought an adjournment to file its response on the plea for relief. The court then passed the order for interim protection till July 4, when the court will hear the matter.

article-image

