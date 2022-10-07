Bengal cattle smuggling case: CBI files chargesheet against TMC's Anubrata Mondal in court

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal | IANS

Kolkata: The CBI on Friday submitted a 35-page chargesheet against TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal at a special court in Asansol for his alleged involvement in the cattle smuggling case.

The central agency within 57 days of Mondal’s arrest submitted the chargesheet. The TMC leader was arrested by the central agency on August 11 from his residence for alleged ‘non-cooperation’ with the central agency while being quizzed over his alleged involvement in a cattle smuggling scam.

According to CBI sources, the chargesheet has to be submitted within 60 days of the arrest and in this case, the chargesheet has been filed three days before the deadline.

The CBI sources also mentioned that in the chargesheet they have mentioned about the fixed deposit worth Rs 18 crore in the name of Mondal, his daughter and his late wife and also mentioned some more bank details.

However, Mondal who is currently in judicial custody will be in custody till October 29 and will then be produced before the court again.

Meanwhile, another central agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) had quizzed Mondal’s security personnel, Saigal Hussain, at Asansol Correctional Home over the cattle smuggling scam.

It may be noted that ED on February 18 arrested the cattle smuggling scam kingpin Enamul Haque who is also currently in judicial custody.

