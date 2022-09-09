TMC heavyweight Anubrata Mondal acquitted in 2010 Mangalkot blast case

TMC leader Anubrata Mondal | IANS

A special court in Bidhannagar on Friday acquitted jailed TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal in the 2010 Mangalkot blast case.

In 2010, a non-bailable case was registered against Mondal, heavyweight TMC leader Seikh Shahnawaz and 13 others at the Mangalkot police station in connection with the blast case that took place during the erstwhile Left Front era in March 2010 where a few people were injured. However, one of the accused had died in the interim.

Speaking to the media, Mondal said that "truth always wins".

Mondal, who is currently in judicial custody over his alleged connection to a cross-border cattle smuggling case, said that no one stays in jail forever.

"I am neither a thief nor a dacoit. I will be in jail forever. Even in this case, the truth will prevail as I have done nothing," further mentioned the TMC Birbhum district president.

It may be noted that at a party meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked her partymen to bring out Mondal from jail like a "Veer" (hero) and also asked the Birbhum party workers to triple the fight till Mondal comes out.

Referring to the Chief Minister’s comment, Mondal said, "It is enough that the Chief Minister is by my side."

TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh also expressed his happiness over the order in the Mangalkot case.

Ghosh mentioned, "We have full faith in the judiciary and all the false allegations will fall in front of the law and the judiciary."

Meanwhile, slamming the ruling party, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that "Family politics, corruption, and appeasement are the three pillars of TMC".