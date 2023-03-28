Mumbai: Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa suspends Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte for 2 yrs

Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa suspends Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte for 2 yrs | ANI

The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) has suspended Advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte’s license to practice for two years after finding him guilty of misconduct. Sadavarte is also accused of orchestrating the attack outside NCP leader Sharad Pawar's home last year.

The three-member disciplinary committee of the Bar council found Sadavarte guilty of misconduct under Section 35 (punishment for misconduct) of the Advocates Act 1961.

BCMG secretary sent email informing him about the suspension

"The License to practice issued by BCMG to Respondent advocate Dr. Gunratan Sadavarte is hereby suspended for a period of 2 years from the date of the service of this order on him," an email sent by the Secretary of the BCMG to the Bar Council of India read.

According to a complaint sent to the BCMG, Sadavarte was seen wearing his advocate's band during television debates, public events and agitations in violation of the advocates ethics code. On March 21, the Bombay high court refused to interfere in the disciplinary proceeding initiated against Sadavarte on the complaint filed by Advocate Susheel Manchekar.

BCMG issued notice informing about disciplinary proceedings

On February 7, 2023 the BCMG had issued a notice to Sadavarte informing him about the disciplinary proceedings and directed him to remain present following which he approached the High Court alleging that the complaint was politically motivated. However, the HC refused to intervene Observing that Sadavarte won't be given any special treatment merely because he is an advocate and alleges the complaint is politically motivated.