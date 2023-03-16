Mumbai: HC relief for advocate in complaints with Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has asked the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa (BCMG) not to proceed with the complaint registered against an advocate for wearing black coat with a band at public events.

A division bench of Justices GS Patel and Neela Gokhale, on Tuesday, while granting relief, asked advocate Gunaratan Sadavarte to engage a lawyer to argue on his behalf. Sadavarte was arguing on his own, hence the judges asked him to engage a lawyer to ensure that arguments are submitted dispassionately.

Sadavarte was arrested last year for inciting an attack on NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s South Mumbai residence.

Advocate Sushil Manchekar, former president of the Pimpri Court Bar Association had filed a complaint with BCMG alleging that Sadavarte had worn a black coat with bands at public events - including an agitation by (MSRTC) employees. This was in violation of Rules framed by the Bar Council of India (BCI). The complaint further alleged that Sadavarte had made "obnoxious" statements to consciously mislead protestors without any due diligence, thereby resulting in their suicide.

The HC has directed Sadavarte to file a reply to this complaint and appear before the committee to argue his side. The Court also asked the State Bar Council to not proceed on this complaint till further orders.

Granting time to Sadavarte to engage a lawyer, the HC has kept the matter for hearing on March 21.

In another petition by Sadavarte, seeking quashing of a complaint against him with the BCMG, the HC has granted him relief from appearing before the Council till the March 21. A complaint was filed by an RTI activist on slanderous remarks made by Sadavarte on Shivaji’s descendents etc.

