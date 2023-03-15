Govind Pansare murder: Bombay HC raps prosecution for seeking more time to file plea against bail to accused

PTI

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday came down hard on the state prosecution for seeking more time to file a plea against the bail granted to the accused in the 2018 Govind Pansare murder case.

Murder accused Virendrasinh Tawade was granted bail in 2018 but the state challenged it by filing an appeal.

The prosecution on Tuesday sought four more weeks to take instructions from the concerned department of the state secretariat, citing the ongoing state Assembly.

Who is Govind Pansare?

Govind Pansare was killed on 20th february 2015, seven years back, in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra. He was shot while on a morning walk and succumbed to his wounds a few days later.

Pansare was CPI leader from Kolhapur who was very popular among the working class of Kolhapur and adjoining districts.

He had addressed various meetings named Vivek Jagar Sabha, after Dr Narendra Dabholkar, anti superstition activist, was killed in August 2013. The like-minded activists have been blaming the fundamentalists for this killing.

