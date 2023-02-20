e-Paper Get App
Govind Pansare murder case: 'Political pressure shielding Pansare's killers,' says CPI

Pansare was killed on February 20, 2015 in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Communist Party of India (CPI) leads protest in Mumbai against authorities "failing" to nab the killers of Govind Pansare, author and trade union leader from Kolhapur on Wednesday. |
Mumbai: On the seventh death anniversary of Govind Pansare, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Monday held a protest at the Mumbai Suburban Collector Office, Bandra. The agitation was against the “failure” of investigation agencies to nab the killers of Govind Pansare, author and trade union leader from Kolhapur. The reason behind the failure of investigation agencies is political pressure, alleged the CPI.

Pansare was killed on February 20, 2015 in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra. CPI leaders Prakash Reddi, Milind Ranade and others were present during the protest held in Bandra. The protest was also supported by various like-minded bodies.

A CPI leader from Kolhapur, Pansare was very popular among the working class of Kolhapur and adjoining districts. He had addressed various meetings named Vivek Jagar Sabha, after Dr Narendra Dabholkar, anti-superstition activist, was killed in August 2013.

