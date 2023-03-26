Bhopal: Despite HC warning, Advocates’ strike continues

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Advocates in state on Saturday decided to continue the strike despite MP High Court warning to debar them for it.

Lawyers in courts of all 52 districts and high court are on strike since Thursday. The State Bar Council has also extended support to the strike. Advocates said that authority to debar an advocate rests with the council and not the judiciary.

On Friday, a principal bench of MP High Court had issued the warning to striking lawyers. The bench had termed the strike as disobedience and contempt.

State Bar Council president Advocate Prem Singh Bhadoria said, “State executive body will meet on Sunday at Jabalpur to take a decision on strike in the wake of HC warning. Our three-day strike ended on Saturday. Hence, the meeting has been called on Sunday.”

In Bhopal, advocates from nearby districts too arrived for meeting where the decision to continue the strike was taken. Advocates are on strike from February 22 after High Court, principal bench, Jabalpur, administration ordered disposal of 25 pending cases in every district within three months.

District Bar Association president PC Kothari told Free Press that advocates decided to continue strike even after HC warning. “Today, we convened a meeting to discuss the situation after High Court warning,” he added.

