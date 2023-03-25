Bhopal: Kuno to have modern drone shortly

Kuno National Park | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Kuno National Park in Sheopur district will soon have a modern drone with night vision (thermal image) feature. The authorities have placed the order and are waiting for the delivery. The drone, which will cost Rs 25 lakh and will have a strong battery back-up, will help in monitoring the cheetahs, specially those released in wild, even during night. It can remain in air up to 40 minutes.

District Forest Officer Prakash Kumar Verma told Free Press that order for modern drone equipped with thermal camera (night vision) had been placed. On arrival, its feature and specifications will be checked before making payment.

At present, Kuno has two small drones apart from one borrowed from Sanjay Tiger Reserve with night imaging feature. The two little drones cannot fly at far distance as they needs to be called back after some time.

Kuno has already formed a drone unit to operate drones. It has five night vision trap cameras. They have been fitted on high rise watch towers to monitor cheetahs kept in big enclosures.

