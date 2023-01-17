2020 Delhi Riots: Why keep people behind bars for years? SC slams police challenging students' bail

Supreme Court of India | File

New Delhi: On the 2020 Delhi riots, the Supreme Court says it doesn't believe in unnecessarily keeping people behind bars. On Tuesday, it said spending hours hearing the bail petitions in the case was a "complete wastage" of time of Delhi High Court.

The top court's remarks came while hearing the pleas of Delhi Police against the bail granted to three student activists in the case of the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

A Bench, headed by Justice S K Kaul and also comprising Justices A S Oka and JB Pardiwala, was hearing the pleas filed by the Police, challenging Delhi High Court's June 15, 2021 verdict granting bail to activists Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and Asif Iqbal Tanha in the case related to communal violence during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

At the outset, advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for police, requested the bench to post the petitions for hearing after two weeks, saying Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who is leading him, is arguing before a Constitution bench in a separate matter.

"We have a case that bail granted by the high court should be cancelled," he said.

Next Hearing on January 31

The bench, while noting that the Solicitor General is arguing in a matter before a Constitution bench, posted the pleas for hearing on January 31.

The apex court observed that in bail matters, the moment one goes into the merits of the case, the hearing gets prolonged.

Nair said the police had only answered the question put by the high court as to whether the act committed by the accused is an act of terror or not.

'Complete Waste of Time'

"You have spent hours in bail matters. It is complete wastage of time of the high court. You want a full trial in bail matters? This I don't understand," Justice Kaul observed.

During the hearing in the matter in July 2021, the apex court had indicated its reluctance to consider the aspect of cancellation of bail granted to the three activists, who were booked under the provisions of the stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

It had termed as troubling that the bail petitions were being argued at length debating the provisions of the law.

The apex court had earlier expressed its displeasure over the high court discussing the entire anti-terror law UAPA in a bail matter and made it clear that the judgements shall not be treated as a precedent and may not be relied upon by any of the parties in any of the proceedings.

The top court, which had agreed to hear the appeals filed by police and issued notices to the three, had refused to stay the high court verdicts.

It had also clarified that the release of the three activists on bail was not being interfered with at this stage.

Kalita, Narwal and Tanha are accused in four, three and two cases related to the communal riots that broke out on February 24, 2020.

