Delhi Court discharges Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi

Umar Khalid |

Delhi: A Court has discharged student activist Umar Khalid and UAH member Khalid Saifi in a Delhi Riots case. Both Khalid and Saifi are already on bail in the FIR. However, they are in judicial custody in UAPA case. The order was pronounced by ASJ Pulastya Pramachala. Detailed copy of the order is yet to come.

This is the breaking news, more details are awaited.