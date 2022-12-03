e-Paper Get App
Delhi Court discharges Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi

Delhi Court discharges Umar Khalid and Khalid Saifi

Both of them are on bail in the FIR. However, they are in judicial custody in UAPA case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Umar Khalid |
Delhi: A Court has discharged student activist Umar Khalid and UAH member Khalid Saifi in a Delhi Riots case. Both Khalid and Saifi are already on bail in the FIR. However, they are in judicial custody in UAPA case. The order was pronounced by ASJ Pulastya Pramachala. Detailed copy of the order is yet to come.

This is the breaking news, more details are awaited.

