Delhi riots larger conspiracy case: Court grants interim bail of a week to Umar Khalid for sister's wedding

Khalid is an accused in a larger Conspiracy related to the Northeast Delhi riots of February 2020. He was booked under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA. He was arrested on September 13, 2020. He has been in custody since then.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 12, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Umar Khalid |
Delhi Court has granted interim bail to Umar Khalid for one week on Monday evening in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, for attending his sister’s marriage.

He has been granted bail for the period of one week from 23rd to 30th December.

He will get released on December 23 and he will have to surrender on December 30. He is an accused in the larger conspiracy of Delhi riots of 2020.

Khalid, who has been in custody since September 2020 in the larger conspiracy case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, was denied bail by the Delhi High Court's special bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar on October 18.

On November 18, he moved an application through Senior Advocate Trideep Pais for interim bail before the court of Additional Session Judge Amitabh Rawat. The advocate had told the court that the prosecution has conducted the verification/investigation and that Khalid's sister's marriage is scheduled in December, for which the interim bail plea was sought.

(With inputs from agencies)

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air 'poor' with AQI at 245; temperature at 24.2°C
article-image

