Zrika Announces Suniel Shetty As Brand Ambassador: Reinforcing Commitment To Digital Trust

In a world defined by digital payments and the intersection of various frauds, trust has become the most crucial element in securing one's finances. Deloitte points out that 90% of the respondents in the Indian survey consider digital trust essential to financial stability, while 89% expect its importance to grow in the next five years.

“Every revolution has its share of daring moves, and Zrika is making such a move today,” said Pramod Ganji, CEO of Zrika, explaining the company's mission to reshape perception of financial trust through intelligent, AI-based solutions.”

In the event of Global Fintech Fest 2025 (GFF 2025), Zrika announced the appointment of Suniel Shetty as its Brand Ambassador. Known for his integrity and dependability, Suniel Shetty will help promote awareness about the importance of digital trust in finance.”

Why Digital Trust Matters

Digital trust is the invisible link that enables every transaction from mobile banking to online shopping. Globally, the digital trust is expected to reach USD 425.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of approximately 14.4%. In India, this rapid growth is further supported by the digital ecosystem, safety as a major factor of consumer demand, and changes in regulations.

However, persistent issues such as fraud, data breaches as well and user scepticism continue to challenge progress.

The Concern: Fraud Risk & Trust Deficit

Cybercrime has sharply spiked across sectors. Everything from phishing to identity theft and financial fraud. Regulators now express concern that unchecked AI systems could amplify these threats if not properly governed.

“Every second, millions of digital transactions happen, but fraudsters are always one step ahead,” says Pramod Ganji. “Outdated systems can’t keep up, and every breach chips away at trust”, adds Dr. Kopal, Chief Business Officer at Zrika.

Zrika’s Answer: Zrai Shield

Zrika’s flagship innovation, Zrai Shield, is an AI-driven fraud detection and prevention system engineered to identify anomalies in under 300 milliseconds using advanced velocity checks and dual-layer approvals.

“Zrai Shield doesn’t just stop fraud, it rebuilds confidence in finance,” explains Pramod Ganji.

“At GFF 2025, visitors experienced Zrai Shield firsthand under the event’s theme, ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World Powered by AI’.

Why This Matters

· Technology that predicts: Zrai Shield moves from reactive defences to proactive, predictive prevention.

· Trust as currency: In an era where a single breach can lose customer confidence, building trust early is the ultimate advantage.

· The face of trust: As Zrika’s Brand Ambassador, Suniel Shetty amplifies the company’s vision of secure and transparent finance, promoting greater awareness of fintech safety.

As India’s fintech landscape continues to evolve, Zrika, led by Mr. Pramod Ganji and Dr. Kopal, is driving the next chapter of secure, AI-enabled digital finance, with Suniel Shetty representing the spirit of trust that powers it.