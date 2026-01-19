Goongoonalo Launches With 100 Original Songs; Over 100 Celebs Gather To Support The Artist-Led Movement Redefining Indian Music

Goongoonalo makes a defining entry into India’s music industry with a 100-song launch built on shared ownership, transparency, and artist-led collaboration | File Photo

Artist-led platform Goongoonalo launched with 100 original songs on Day One, introducing a first-of-its-kind model where creators collaborate as equals, retain full copyright, and share over 60% of platform revenues, redefining ownership, transparency, and artist–fan engagement in India’s music industry.Making a defining entry into India’s music landscape, artist-led platform Goongoonalo launched with 100 original songs on Day One — a rare and decisive moment in an industry where even a single independent release often takes months to see the light of day.

What makes this launch unprecedented is not just its scale, but its intent.

Across these 100 songs, singers, composers, producers, and lyricists collaborated as equals, charging no fees to one another. In an industry long shaped by invoices, advances, and gatekeeping, the artists chose something radically different: shared ownership.

Every collaborator on Goongoonalo co-owns the music they create and retains copyright. There is no surrender of rights, no hidden transfers, and no hierarchy. For the first time in India, creators are not merely contributors to a platform — they are investors and stakeholders in the ecosystem itself.

At the heart of Goongoonalo is a transparent economic structure. Over 60% of all platform revenues flow directly back to creators, shared clearly and fairly among collaborators. Earnings are not absorbed into anonymous royalty pools — artists can see where their revenue comes from, how it grows, and how audiences are responding to their work.

Equally transformative is how Goongoonalo reshapes the artist–listener relationship. Instead of music being released and disappearing into data dashboards, artists can now connect with listeners in real time, at the moment their music is being heard. Through in-app features like Gatecrash, musicians can engage directly with their active audience — turning listening into participation, and fans into a living community rather than passive numbers.

The launch catalogue spans genres, languages, and generations — from classical and folk to indie pop, fusion, ghazals, and spoken word — reflecting the full breadth of Indian musical expression. What began as a 100-song launch is already evolving into a living, growing archive of original work, driven by creative freedom rather than commercial pressure.

The ripple effect is already visible. Production houses and creative partners are increasingly looking to Goongoonalo for original, uncompromised content, recognising it as a space where authenticity is protected and creativity is not rushed.

The launch event saw over 100 artists, cultural voices, and industry veterans come together in solidarity — not for a product unveiling, but to support a shift many are calling long overdue.

Artist investors present included Javed Akhtar, Hariharan, Shankar Mahadevan, Prasoon Joshi, Shreya Ghoshal, Sameer Anjaan, Shaan, Angaraag Mahanta (Papon), Milind Shrivastava, Anand Shrivastava, Vijay Prakash, Lalit Pandit, Akriti Kakkar, Akshay Hariharan, Anupam Roy, Anusha Mani, Joshua Singh, Mannan Shaah, Mayur Puri, Nitin Shankar, Rachel Singh, Raju Singh, Darshan Rathod, Sanjeev Rathod, Shivam Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, Souumil Shringarpure, among others.

Guests included Shabana Azmi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Leslee Lewis, Abhijeet Sawant, Bianca Gomes, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Siddhartha Roy, Somesh Mathur, Suneeta Rao, Shraddha Pandit, and many more from across music, film, and culture.

Lyricist Javed Akhtar reflected on the deeper meaning of the platform, saying,

“For decades, artists have created value, but ownership rarely stayed with them. Goongoonalo changes that equation. It is not just a platform — it is a declaration that creators have the right to their work, their voice, and their future.”

Singer-composer Shankar Mahadevan added,

“Music has always thrived on collaboration, but equality has often been missing. What we are building here allows artists to create without fear, without fees, and without compromise — and to truly own what they make together.”

Co-founder Sridhar Ranganathan said,

“Artist–fan engagement shouldn’t feel transactional or algorithm-driven. At Goongoonalo, we’re building technology that restores intimacy — where fans don’t just consume music, they participate in the artist’s journey, and artists finally own that relationship without intermediaries.”

Sherley Singh, CEO, Goongoonalo, shared,

“Goongoonalo was born from listening — listening to what artists have lived through for years. This platform is built on transparency, fair participation, and direct connection. These 100 songs are not a launch tactic; they are proof that when creators are trusted with ownership and clarity, they choose collaboration over control and community over competition.”

Composer Sulaiman Merchant captured the creative shift at the heart of the movement, saying,

“For the first time in my career, I am creating without a brief, a formula, or a deadline imposed by commerce. I am making music because it needs to exist — and releasing it knowing it will reach listeners without being diluted or redirected. That freedom changes everything.”