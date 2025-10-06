Young Designers Step Into The Spotlight With Innovation & Individuality

Ms. Meghna Ghai Puri President, Whistling Woods International |

At BT Fashion Week 2025, Whistling Woods International (WWI) celebrates a proud milestone as its fashion students present their collections on a prestigious platform. Spearheading this vision is Meghna Ghai Puri, President of WWI, who has consistently championed hands-on learning and industry exposure. In this exclusive Q&A, she shares what this moment means for her students, how WWI nurtures individuality, and the institute’s role in shaping industry-ready designers.

WWI’s students are showcasing their collections at Fashion Week 2025. How significant is this moment for you as the President of Whistling Woods International?

This is an incredibly proud moment for me and the entire WWI family. Watching our students present their collections at Fashion Week 2025 is a true testament to our commitment to excellence in creative education. Beyond the recognition, it reflects years of nurturing talent, investing in world-class infrastructure, and fostering an environment where creativity thrives.

On a personal level, this moment captures the very essence of WWI’s mission—to transform passionate individuals into industry leaders. Seeing our students showcase their work with such confidence on a global stage reaffirms our vision of positioning India as a creative powerhouse.

Whistling Woods International has always been known for giving hands-on exposure to its students. How does participation in such platforms like Fashion Week reflect the institute’s philosophy of “learning by doing”?

Fashion Week participation is a powerful reflection of our 'learning by doing' philosophy. At WWI, education goes far beyond theory—our students are creating, designing, and presenting from day one. This platform immerses them in the complete fashion ecosystem: from conceptualization and design to production, marketing, and the runway itself.

They aren’t just studying fashion—they’re living it, breathing it, and navigating the same pressures and exhilarations as the industry. This hands-on approach ensures that when they graduate, they step out not only as educated designers but as experienced professionals, ready to make an immediate impact.

For many young designers, reaching such a prestigious stage takes years. What does it mean for WWI students to receive this opportunity during their course itself?

It’s truly transformative. Most designers spend years building networks, gaining credibility, and working their way up to earn a place at such prestigious events. Our students are experiencing this while still in the classroom, accelerating their professional growth exponentially. This early exposure builds confidence, creates invaluable industry connections, and gives them a clear understanding of real-world expectations. More importantly, it validates their creative choices and sets a benchmark of excellence from the very start of their careers.

They’re not just students anymore—they’re emerging designers already stepping into the industry.



How does the School of Fashion & Design at WWI groom students so that they are industry-ready and confident to present on such renowned platforms?

Our approach is holistic and deeply industry-integrated. We blend rigorous technical training with creative exploration, guided by faculty who are active professionals in the field. Students learn on the same software, machinery, and processes used in the global fashion industry, ensuring their skills are always relevant.

Through internal competitions, showcases, projects, and industry collaborations, we simulate real-world pressures and opportunities. Our curriculum goes beyond design—it includes the business of fashion, creativity and authenticity, trend forecasting, and innovation. We also emphasize presentation skills, portfolio building, and professional communication.

By the time our students reach platforms like Fashion Week, they’ve already navigated similar experiences multiple times in a supportive environment—making them confident, prepared, and industry-ready.

Beyond technical skills, fashion is also about creativity and individuality. How does WWI encourage students to develop their unique voice as designers?

We believe every designer has a unique story to tell. Our teaching methodology nurtures experimentation and personal expression rather than relying on formulaic approaches. Students are exposed to diverse sources of inspiration—from art history to contemporary culture, from India’s rich heritage to global trends.

They are encouraged to draw from their personal narratives, cultural backgrounds, and individual aesthetics, while our faculty guide them in discovering and refining their design language. Each project is structured to push creative boundaries while balancing commercial viability.

At WWI, we celebrate diversity of thought and design philosophy, ensuring that every graduate steps into the industry with a distinct creative identity.

With platforms like Fashion Week 2025, do you feel WWI is setting a new benchmark in fashion education in India by bridging academia and industry so seamlessly?

Absolutely. We are redefining what fashion education can achieve in India. Traditional models often create a gap between classroom learning and industry reality—but at WWI, we’ve eliminated that gap by making industry integration the core of our approach. Along with academics, we focus on collaborations with industry professionals to give our students the exposure they need to be successful in the real world. For instance, our students had the extraordinary opportunity to work directly with renowned designer Neeta Lulla, We also explored a partnership with Chola by Sohaya and gave students the opportunity to do an internship, our students also got the esteemed opportunity to work with Aseem Kapoor for the Fashion Week preparations. Lastly, our School of Fashion and Costume Design students helped manage The WORS Magazine fashion event.

Our students aren’t simply preparing for the industry—they’re already part of it. Their participation at Fashion Week is proof that academic excellence and industry readiness are not separate goals but complementary strengths.

We’re demonstrating that Indian fashion education can produce globally competitive designers who are career-ready from the moment they graduate, without needing years of additional training.

Looking ahead, what is your vision for WWI’s fashion students and how do you see them contributing to India’s growing presence in the global fashion landscape?

I envision our graduates as cultural ambassadors who will place Indian fashion firmly on the global stage while staying rooted in our heritage. They are equipped with technical mastery, creative vision, and business acumen to thrive in a highly competitive global industry.

I see them as storytellers—using fashion as a medium to share India’s rich cultural narrative with the world. This generation will redefine what 'Made in India' means, making it synonymous with innovation, quality, and creativity in fashion.