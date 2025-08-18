XRP Whales Turn To Ethereum-Based AI Project - OZAK Price Predicted To Hit $2.80 |

XRP whales are now turning their focus to Ozak AI, an Ethereum-powered presale project that is combining blockchain and artificial intelligence. It has already collected over $1.95 million with a low entry price of tokens being sold at $0.005, and long-term forecasts indicate the possibility of increasing to $2.80.

Presale Momentum and Tokenomics

Ozak AI has initiated the presale in a well-planned multi-stage approach. Its initial price was at $0.001 and has currently moved to $0.005 in the fourth phase. 150 million $OZ tokens have been sold, bringing in more than $1.95 million in total funds.

The supply is capped at 10 billion tokens, of which 30% will be allocated to the presale . On the Ethereum network, investors can join using ETH, USDT, or USDC. In addition, the project has facilitated sustainable growth through the use of vesting schedules. At launch, investors will get 10% of the tokens, with the remainder over a six-month period with a one-month cliff. To minimize the volatility, liquidity tokens are subject to a 12-month lock.

Moreover, Ozak AI has focused on security by conducting audits with CertiK and internal reviews. The ownership of important contracts is governed via a multisig wallet with time-lock capabilities, which strengthens the transparency and minimizes the risks of unauthorized intervention.

Decentralized Infrastructure and AI Integration

Ozak AI operates on a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN), which uses blockchain and IPFS. This setup removes single points of failure and ensures the reliable distribution of data. All transactions are recorded on the blockchain, and secure data sharing is handled by smart contracts.

Moreover, the project is working on cross-chain compatibility. This will enable $OZ tokens to be used in various networks, which will increase adoption. It is also compatible with scalable architecture that is intended to minimize costs and maintain uptime.

Ozak AI’s machine learning algorithms process massive amounts of on-chain and off-chain datasets. This provides real-time market signals and forecasts to enable traders to promptly respond to market changes. As a result, the project establishes itself as a utility-oriented platform rather than a speculative application.

Ecosystem Development and Market Visibility

The listing of Ozak AI on CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap has also given it exposure, and mentions in Cointelegraph and CryptoDaily have increased its outreach. The team has also been involved in global communities with events like GM Vietnam, where they have partnered with organizations like Manta Network, BD Ventures, SoulsLabs, and Yellow.

The project has also announced a collaboration with Weblume, a no-code Web3 development platform. The integration will enable developers to integrate the Ozak AI market signals into blockchain-based applications, further extending the use of the platform and its scope.

Long-Term Outlook and Investment Appeal

Analysts predict that the price of OZ tokens could reach $1 on exchanges, which is 200 times the current presale price. In addition, it is estimated that it could hit a long-term value of $2.80 in 18 months, which is quite a good opportunity to gain high returns even for the early investors.

Ozak AI has launched as a competitor to the best August presales with its organized presale, technological integration, and roadmap. As a result, XRP whales and other large investors are creeping into the project as its fundraising gathers pace.

Conclusion

The combination of blockchain and artificial intelligence and the robust presale progress attracted the institutional and retail interest to Ozak AI. With XRP whales on the lookout for new opportunities, the Ethereum-based OZ token is gaining momentum as a potentially valuable growth coin, as analysts project an enormous rise in its value.

