Writing Challenges Gain Traction As Alternative To Traditional Writing Workshops

BookLeaf Publishing’s 21-day #TheWriteAngle challenge continues to inspire young poets across India to publish their first poetry collections | File Photo

New Delhi, November 01, 2025: As November marks the start of several annual writing initiatives globally, Indian publishers are continuing to expand their own localized versions, hoping to tap into a growing community of aspiring writers who prefer social media-based challenges over expensive workshops.

BookLeaf Publishing's #TheWriteAngle, which has been running since 2020, represents a unique approach to the writing challenge format. The 21-day poetry-writing challenge asks participants to write at least one poem every day for 21 days, with their collected work then published as their own poetry book in both paperback and ebook formats.

The challenge gained wider visibility when BookLeaf founders Musavir Khurshid and Shivangi Verma presented #TheWriteAngle on Shark Tank India Season 4, discussing the model and its impact on aspiring poets in detail.

The initiative follows a pattern seen internationally, where writing challenges like NaNoWriMo (National Novel Writing Month) have attracted millions of participants since 1999. However, Indian adaptations remain relatively uncommon, with most structured writing programs still requiring in-person attendance.

"There's definitely demand for accessible writing communities with tangible outcomes," said Shivangi Verma,co-founder and COO of BookLeaf Publishing. "I see writers asking for accountability partners and practice structures constantly. Many can't afford ₹15,000-20,000 workshop fees."

Social Media as Literary Platform

#TheWriteAngle operates at ₹1,999 (discounted from ₹12,500), offering participants a complete publishing package including ISBN registration, barcode, interior layout and design tools, and a cover creator with pre-designed templates or the option to upload custom covers. Authors retain full copyright to their content and receive 100% royalty on sales.

The challenge runs monthly, with participants using a DIY portal where they can write their poems daily, view their book layout in real-time, and customize their cover and layout choices. The platform also provides flexibility - participants who miss a day receive extra time to catch up.

Participants also receive bonuses including a free book marketing guide and automatic nomination for the "21st Century Emily Dickinson Award."

The format appeals particularly to younger writers already active on social media platforms. "Instagram poets have millions of followers in India now," noted Musavir Khurshid, co-founder and CEO of BookLeaf Publishing. "Publishers are recognizing that these platforms are where emerging voices actually are."

However, questions remain about the quality and sustainability of social media-based writing initiatives. Critics argue that brevity-focused platforms encourage surface-level engagement rather than deep literary work.

"A 21-day challenge can build habits, but it's not a substitute for serious craft development," cautioned Anand Jha, an editor at the Indian University Press. "The risk is writers mistake activity for achievement."

Publishers Seek Direct Author Relationships

For BookLeaf Publishing, the challenge serves multiple purposes beyond community building. Like other independent publishers, the company is looking for ways to identify promising authors early and build relationships before manuscripts are complete.

"We wanted to create something that gives writers both discipline and reward," explained Musavir Khurshid. "By the end of 21 days, participants don't just have poems - they have a published book with their name on it."

The strategy reflects broader changes in how new age publishers acquire content. Several independent presses now run writing contests, workshops, or mentorship programs as talent pipelines. Juggernaut Books previously experimented with serialized fiction apps, while Speaking Tiger has hosted writing retreats.

Industry observers note that while these initiatives create goodwill and visibility, converting participants into published authors remains challenging. Publishing economics still favor established names over debuts, especially for commercial fiction.

Monthly Cadence Maintains Momentum

BookLeaf's decision to run the challenge monthly - rather than as an annual event - keeps the community engaged year-round and provides multiple entry points for new participants.

"Running monthly challenges makes sense from a community-building perspective," said Shivangi Verma. "Writers can join whenever they're ready, and there's always another cohort starting soon if they miss one."

The challenge is open to poets writing in both English and Hindi, with the DIY portal supporting multiple languages. BookLeaf has also expanded internationally, offering the challenge at $34 (reduced from $170) for global participants.

Whether #TheWriteAngle continues to grow will depend largely on word-of-mouth promotion and whether participants feel the time investment yields meaningful outcomes, according to publishing industry analysts.

For now, BookLeaf has maintained steady participation since launching the program in 2020. "We're seeing poets who complete the challenge once come back for a second or third book," Musavir Khurshid said. "That tells us the experience resonates."

Writers interested in the November edition can register at https://www.bookleafpub.in/writing-challenge or by following BookLeaf Publishing on Instagram and Twitter. The challenge includes support for participants throughout the 21 days, with the DIY portal allowing real-time tracking of progress and book creation.

#TheWriteAngle is organized by BookLeaf Publishing, an independent publisher based in New Delhi. Details available at https://www.bookleafpub.in/