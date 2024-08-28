Worldmark – A Homegrown Brand Placing India On The Global Stage |

Background –

In 2003, as India’s economy was undergoing rapid growth and transformation, Bharti Enterprises made its foray into the real estate sector by establishing Bharti Real Estate. Recognizing the rising demand for Grade A commercial spaces, the company developed several landmark projects, including the Airtel Centre, Bharti Crescent, and Pavilion Mall. In 2015, after extensive research into the needs and desires of corporations and multinationals, Bharti Real Estate launched the brand Worldmark, a mixed-use commercial real estate space brand.

The Inception –

With a focus on quality, innovation, sustainability, and wellness, Worldmark at Aerocity was conceptualized. The core objective was to create Grade A office spaces that foster a globally benchmarked holistic ecosystem for multinational corporations and global retail brands. Four key factors influenced the choice of Aerocity as the location for their flagship project: capacity to attract and retain talent, quality of the urban environment, proximity to markets, clients, and partners, and national and global influence. Aerocity, an aerotropolis spanning approximately 250 acres, perfectly ticked all the boxes, featuring India’s business airport, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, key national highways, the Airport Express, the Delhi Metro, and upcoming transit routes.

Worldmark 1.0 – A new paradigm in commercial real estate

Covering 7.6 acres of land, Worldmark 1, 2, and 3 marked the first phase of this ambitious project. Designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and Rajinder Kumar Associates, these buildings showcased modern, sustainable architecture within a well-planned public realm. The presence of 11 hotels with nearly 5,000 keys within the same ecosystem created a vibrant hub of businesses, opportunities, and events that attracted corporations, customers, and visitors alike. The Walk, an experiential F&B destination integrated with the Food Capital, emerged as one of the most dynamic food courts in the country. This innovative space not only drew food enthusiasts from far and wide but also redefined the concept of work-life balance for the entire workforce at Worldmark. Combining the myriad advantages of India’s premier aerotropolis with Worldmark's multidimensional approach, these assets set a new benchmark in contemporary commercial real estate.

Worldmark Gurugram – From land to landmarks

Building on the success and learnings from Worldmark 1.0, the company launched Worldmark Gurugram in 2020, located in Sector 65. Designed by ARCOP and Capasite, this development transformed the 7-acre land into a landmark featuring experiential stature, retail brands, landscaped areas, leisure activities, and more. Worldmark Gurugram heralded further expansion of the brand into the new decade.

Worldmark – Moving into the league of GBD’s.

Now expanding across 40 acres in Aerocity, Worldmark is developing its Phase 2 of commercial spaces. With a total of 7 million square feet of mixed-use real estate planned, Bharti Real Estate is investing over Rs. 6,600 crores to establish a Global Business District (GBD). The company’s ambition to position Worldmark alongside the world's most renowned business districts—such as Canary Wharf in London, La Défense in Paris, and DIFC in Dubai—drives its vision. Bharti Real Estate aims to elevate Worldmark into this elite league by focusing on key drivers that enhance the attractiveness index of a GBD, including concentration of talent and transportation networks, proximity to markets, customers, and partners, quality of the urban environment, local and global influence, and innovative real estate supply.

Worldmark 2.0 - The Product Mix

To realize this vision, Bharti Real Estate is collaborating with renowned architects like PLP Architecture from London, ARCOP Associates as resident architects, and Benoy as interior designers for the mall. This new development, dubbed Worldmark 2.0, comprises four office blocks spanning 3.5 million square feet, along with India’s largest entertainment-based mall, covering 2.8 million square feet. The continuation of the Worldmark brand is evident in the naming of these office blocks as 4 Worldmark, 5 Worldmark, 6 Worldmark, and 7 Worldmark. This numerical naming strategy aims to establish a holistic ecosystem where buildings are easily identifiable by their numbers, akin to global counterparts.

Collectively, the entire Gross Leasable Area (GLA) of offices in Worldmark 2.0 is projected to be three times that of Worldmark 1.0. The GLA for each office block is estimated as follows: 4 Worldmark at approximately 1 million square feet, 5 Worldmark at approximately 0.8 million square feet, 6 Worldmark at approximately 0.8 million square feet, and 7 Worldmark at approximately 0.5 million square feet. The buildings will feature a campus-style workspace design that promotes seamless vertical and horizontal movement within the structures. With employee well-being and sustainability at the forefront of tenant needs, these buildings will be IGBC pre-certified LEED Platinum. Features such as MERV 14 filters in common areas, a pedestrian-friendly public realm, and an urban street grid design for enhanced walkability, complemented by plush retail and F&B choices, have been incorporated to ensure global benchmarking. The project is slated for phased delivery beginning in Q1 2025.

The offices will be complemented by retail shops on the ground floor and a 365-meter spine, named World St., that runs through the buildings. This avenue is designed to house cafes and food outlets with diverse cuisines and alfresco seating, serving as a vibrant breakout area and after-work hangout spot for those working at Worldmark. The company aims to create an internationally inspired high-street experience, facilitated by pedestrian-friendly walkways, green courtyards, and art installations, all aimed at enriching the urban landscape of the national capital.

The Mall at Worldmark, recently spotlighted in a Times of India article, is set to become India’s largest shopping destination. It will feature a luxury section with high-street experiences, bridge-to-luxury and mid-segment brands, an experiential food court, a 10-screen multiplex, a banquet hall, and the largest indoor entertainment center (known as Location-Based Entertainment or LBE). Completion of this project is expected by the end of 2027.

Worldmark at Aerocity - Checking all the boxes for a GBD

By the time the project is operational, the Aerocity ecosystem in New Delhi will undergo significant development in terms of public infrastructure and amenities. A Transit Hub is underway, which will seamlessly connect the Airport Express, the upcoming NaMo Bharat rail, and the forthcoming Golden Line metro, all within one integrated hub. Pedestrians will have easy access to Worldmark offices and the mall through interconnected walkways. Multiple expressways and arterial roads are also in development, further enhancing connectivity to nearby cities and satellite towns. Worldmark 2.0 will offer a boundary-less design that facilitates easy movement for vehicles and pedestrians throughout the complex. An integrated parking facility accommodating over 8,000 cars across three basements will alleviate congestion and ensure a comfortable experience for consumers.

With Bharti Real Estate’s vision for 2030 aiming to be the most admired real estate company in India, Worldmark at Aerocity will be pivotal in achieving this goal, propelling the brand onto the global stage.