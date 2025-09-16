Why Analysts Are Saying To Snub Dogecoin And Shiba Inu For Utility And Real World Adoption This Cycle | File Photo

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have long captured attention as meme coins and sources of speculative gains. Lately, though, analysts are pointing out that they lack solid real-world adoption, and many believe utility will lead this cycle rather than hype. As these two tokens retrace or stall, projects that offer tangible features are gaining preference.

Remittix(RTX) is emerging in that space with recent major steps such as team verification by CertiK, beta wallet now live with community testers, and many are saying those updates make Remittix more aligned with what utility-seeking investors want. Let’s explore why Doge and Shiba are being written off, and why Remittix may be the alternative this cycle.

Dogecoin Fails Utility Check

Dogecoin has institutional headlines lately, especially with its ETF launch paving the way for broader exposure. Regulatory risk is rising, too. Analysts point out that unlimited supply plus concentrated ownership make DOGE vulnerable to market swings and feel speculative rather than functional: many institutions remain cautious.

Shiba Inu’s Speculative Role Still Dominates

Shiba Inu has made attempts at adding utility with ShibaSwap, token burns, and its Layer 2 chain Shibarium.

However, many analysts say those efforts are not yet enough to offset its massive token supply, low transaction volumes for real commerce, and high dependency on community sentiment. Until use in payments, merchant adoption, and stable infrastructure grow meaningfully, Shiba Inu is seen by some as stuck in the speculative realm.

Remittix Offers the Utility Analysts Want

DOGE and SHIB are good for memes and social media, but Remittix is delivering security, product, and governance progress. The team is now verified by CertiK, giving stronger proof points on trust. This makes it ranked #1 on CertiK for Pre-Launch Tokens.

The wallet beta is live, and real users are testing it now with feedback proving helpful. These updates signal real-world readiness rather than promises.

Also, Remittix has exceeded both the $20 million and $22 million raised milestones, securing BitMart and LBANK listings. A third CEX listing is in view. These concrete steps contrast sharply with Doge and SHIB’s longer timelines and vague promises.

In terms of metrics, demand for Remittix is strong. It has sold over 663 million tokens. The price is $0.108 per token. The total raised sits above $25.8 million. These numbers show Remittix is not only ambitious but already delivering traction.

Here are features pushing Remittix ahead:

● Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

● Global payout rails are already integrated and expanding

● Utility first token powering real transaction volume

● Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

● Deflationary tokenomics designed for long-term growth

These points show that Remittix is working on the ground with product, security, and incentives, making it more than a meme or speculation play.

Remittix Outshines Doge and SHIB

Major analysts are turning away from Dogecoin and Shiba Inu this cycle because they see both lacking in utility, product roadmap execution, and strong governance. Remittix, by contrast, has hit several utility-related milestones.

It is also offering incentives like 15% USDT referral rewards and $250,000 giveaway that align with actual investor interest. For those trying to pick the best crypto this cycle, Remittix offers what Doge and SHIB only talk about.

(Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.)