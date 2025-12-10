Where Young Champions Rise: How The Global One Championship Fuels Student Development & Opportunity

Mr. Ganesh Sharma, Principal of Global Indian International School, Noida |

Noida (Uttar Pradesh): The first edition of the Global One Championship is more than a sports tournament—it’s a platform shaping young achievers across the Global Schools Group . Speaking with Mr. Ganesh Sharma, Principal of Global Indian International School, Noida, we uncover how the event is helping students go beyond athletics and embrace values like leadership, resilience, teamwork, and cultural respect. The school is deeply committed to promoting a holistic, future-ready learning environment that nurtures well-rounded individuals.

Mr. Ganesh Sharma offers valuable insights into how this championship is shaping student growth and broadening their horizons.

1.How many students from your campus are participating in the inaugural Global One Championship, and which sports will they represent your school in?

10 of our students will be representing GIIS Noida at the Global One Championship!

They’ll be competing in Badminton, Football, Chess, and Athletics — a proud moment for all of us. It’s wonderful to see their hard work, passion, and talent take them to such a prestigious national platform.

2.How does participating in a nationwide, multi-sport championship support the holistic development of students at your campus?

Events like this perfectly complement our school’s 9 Gems approach, especially the domains of Sports, Health & Fitness, and Community Connection. Students not only enhance their physical abilities but also grow emotionally and socially. They develop discipline, perseverance, and ethical values while learning the importance of balance, well-being, and responsibility, which contributes to their overall growth.

3. In what ways does involvement in the championship help students from your school develop skills like leadership, teamwork, and resilience on and off the field?

A tournament of this scale teaches our students so much more than just the game. They learn to lead — making quick decisions and guiding their teams on the field. They experience the power of teamwork as they plan, coordinate, and play together. And above all, they build resilience: handling pressure, bouncing back from setbacks, and staying focused no matter what. These are skills that help them not just in sports, but in academics and everyday life too.

For students who dream of taking sports seriously as a career, this platform is going to be a gamechanger. It will help them build a strong portfolio, sharpen their skills through real competition, and take meaningful steps towards their long-term professional goals. It’s going to be a space where passion meets opportunity — and where young talent understand their true potential and shine.

4. How does participating alongside schools from different states in this championship help your students appreciate cultural diversity, build unity, and broaden their perspectives?

Participating in such a national-level event gives our students a chance to meet peers from all over India — each with their own traditions, languages, and ways of thinking. It also helps them see sports on a much larger canvas, beyond just their school or city. These interactions give students a chance to genuine appreciate the diversity, encourage mutual respect, and naturally develop a sense of unity and inclusiveness. They get a chance to gain fresh perspectives that help them grow into culturally aware, open-minded individuals.

The Global One Championship is not just a competition for GIIS Noida students—it’s a transformative learning journey. As Mr. Sharma highlights, opportunities like these build character, sharpen skills, and expand worldviews. With strong support from the school and a vision rooted in holistic development, GIIS Noida continues to empower students to grow as confident, resilient, and culturally aware young leaders.