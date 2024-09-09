Waiting For Gal Gadot – A Drama, Suspense, And Fantasy Film Starring Jessica Rothe And Bob Morley Filming Set To Begin In January 2025

Directed and Produced by Hollis Sherman-Pepe, Cinematography by David Katznelson, Gaffed by Anish Saini, Production Designed by Lucia Castejon Lopez | File Photo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Los Angeles, CA – Production is set to begin in January 2025 on Waiting for Gal Gadot, an absurdist drama, suspense, and fantasy film directed by award-winning filmmaker Hollis Sherman-Pepe, known for her cutting-edge, experimental projects. The film, produced by Farmer’s Daughter Productions, will star Jessica Rothe (Happy Death Day, Boy Kills World) and Bob Morley (The 100, I’ll Be Watching). With an exciting blend of surrealism, thought-provoking narrative, and futuristic themes, Waiting for Gal Gadot is set to take audiences on a thrilling and absurd journey into the world of AI-driven relationships.

The cinematography will be handled by David Katznelson, acclaimed for his visual storytelling, while Anish Saini will bring his expertise as the gaffer, ensuring the lighting enhances the film’s unique tone. Lucia Castejon Lopez will serve as the production designer, creating the dystopian yet visually compelling world for the film. Shooting will take place both on studio stages like the iconic Universal Backlot, and on location in Death Valley and Arizona, providing a mix of controlled environments and breathtaking real-world landscapes.

Synopsis

Waiting for Gal Gadot is an absurdist short film that channels the spirit of Lori Bukowski and Samuel Beckett to comment on the state of modern dating in a post-apocalyptic world. Set in a future where human relationships are virtually obsolete, and people now date AI interfaces, the film follows two individuals, Bukowski and Beckett, who unknowingly end up dating the same AI interface due to a technical glitch. As the malfunction reveals they’ve been engaging with each other all along, their journey turns into a surreal adventure to find one another in a world that has lost the value of human connection.

The film's genre-bending combination of drama, suspense, fantasy, and absurdist humor offers a fresh and engaging perspective on society’s increasing reliance on technology and AI. With its intriguing concept and talented cast, Waiting for Gal Gadot promises to be a thought-provoking exploration of relationships in the digital age.

Motivation Behind the Film

The film is driven by director Hollis Sherman-Pepe’s interest in examining the shifting landscape of human interaction in an era dominated by technology. “We live in a world where we’re becoming more dependent on AI and virtual communication, but in doing so, we’re losing the value of real, human touch. This film is an exploration of that idea, packaged in a surreal and darkly comedic way,” says Sherman-Pepe. Her previous works, known for their experimental nature, have garnered critical acclaim and numerous awards, and her cast and crew are eager to bring her unique vision to life once again.

Production and Festival Run

After completing production, the film is slated for an August 2025 release, kicking off with a global film festival run. The film will be showcased at prestigious festivals worldwide before its exclusive release on Amazon Prime Video, which has partnered as the film’s official distributor. Audiences can look forward to seeing the film in major international festivals before it becomes available for streaming.

Excitement Among the Cast and Crew

Both Jessica Rothe and Bob Morley have expressed their excitement to be a part of the project, citing Hollis Sherman-Pepe’s reputation for creating innovative and compelling films. “Hollis’s vision is something I’ve always admired,” says Rothe. “Her ability to take complex ideas and turn them into visually stunning and emotionally resonant films is remarkable. I’m thrilled to be working with her on this.”

Morley echoed her sentiments, saying, “The script is so unique, and the ideas behind it are more relevant than ever. I can’t wait to see how audiences react to it.”

The production team, including David Katznelson, Anish Saini, and Lucia Castejon Lopez, are equally enthusiastic, anticipating that the film’s innovative approach to its visual and thematic elements will resonate with viewers around the globe.

About Farmer’s Daughter Productions

Farmer’s Daughter Productions is an independent production house, renowned for its unique and boundary-pushing projects. Led by Hollis Sherman-Pepe, the company is committed to bringing bold, thought-provoking films to life, with a strong emphasis on storytelling, visual experimentation, and emotional depth.