Understanding Energy Sector Unlisted Shares & How To Invest In Them

Introduction to Unlisted Shares

Unlisted shares provide investors with the opportunity to acquire ownership in companies that have not listed their stocks on public stock exchanges. These investments can be attractive, as unlisted companies are typically smaller or emerging businesses that are still in their growth phase.

Unlisted shares aren't traded on major stock exchanges like listed shares are. Instead, they are traded privately, often through over-the-counter (OTC) markets or specialized platforms. In simple words, investing in unlisted shares involves acquiring a stake in private companies that may later choose to go public through an initial public offering (IPO).

Importance of Unlisted Shares in Today’s Market

Sources indicate that companies like Waaree Energies, Mobikwik, and NSE have seen increased trading activity in their unlisted shares, driving up prices. In recent months, mainboard and SME IPOs have seen impressive returns, driving increased interest in unlisted shares of companies planning public listings.

One such example is of Waaree Energies, India's largest solar panel manufacturer. As of October 21, 2024, its unlisted shares traded at a premium in the grey market. Reportedly, these shares were priced ₹1,510 above the upper price band of ₹1,503 per share, yielding a grey market premium (GMP) of 100.47%.

While Waaree Energies is one example, let's take a closer look at unlisted shares in the solar sector.

Unlisted Shares in the Energy Sector:

Here are some of the unlisted energy stocks in the unlisted market.

1. Vikram Solar Unlisted Shares

Vikram Solar, established in 2005, is a significant player in the solar industry, with a production capacity of 3.5 GW. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Falta SEZ, Kolkata, and Oragadam, Chennai, where it produces a range of solar solutions. Vikram Solar offers services that include engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance.

The company has achieved notable milestones, such as developing a 100 kW floating solar PV plant and fully solarizing Cochin International Airport. In addition to its operations in India, Vikram Solar has expanded to 32 countries, completing 1,420 MW of EPC projects globally and providing over 900 MW of high-efficiency solar modules. Its solar modules are exported to more than 16 countries, demonstrating its international presence and expertise. Investors may find interest in Vikram Solar unlisted shares , particularly in the context of current trends in the renewable energy sector.

2. Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy operates India's second-largest single-location refinery, which began commercial production on May 1, 2008. Located in Dwarka, Gujarat, the refinery has an annual capacity of 20 million metric tonnes (MMT), contributing 8% to the nation’s total refining output. As a downstream and petrochemical company, Nayara Energy is recognized for operating one of the most advanced and complex refineries globally.

3. Apollo Green Energy

Founded in 1994, Apollo Green Energy, formerly known as Apollo International Limited, is part of the Apollo Group. The company operates in over 45 countries and has established itself as a leader in sustainable energy solutions. Apollo Green Energy functions through various segments, including Apollo Prox, which focuses on proximity services and innovations, Apollo Supply Chain, which manages logistics and supply chain operations, and Apollo Marketplace, which provides a platform for commercial transactions.

Where to Buy Energy Sector Stocks

For those looking to explore unlisted shares in the energy sector they can invest via intermediaries and platforms that specialize in sourcing and trading unlisted shares. These platforms also provide real-time information like Vikram Solar unlisted share prices, Nayara Energy and Apollo Green energy unlisted shares prices among many others allowing investors to stay updated on market developments.

Precize: Precision Investing in Unlisted Markets

Traditionally, only large institutions and HNI’s could invest in unlisted shares due to their high ticket sizes. However, retail investors can now access unlisted shares through various investment platforms. These platforms provide opportunities to invest in a range of companies that have not yet gone public. One such platform is Precize, which has made private market investments available to all investors with a minimum investment of just Rs 10,000.

With Precize, you can start investing in unlisted shares in three easy steps:

1. Select Your Preferred Unlisted Shares

2. Add Funds

3. Place an Order

(Note: Once your order is placed, the shares will be transferred to your depository account within 24 to 48 business hours)

How Precize Helps with These Risks:

Precize addresses these concerns by enabling liquidity by facilitating the buyer for the unlisted shares in 24 to 48 business hours and offering research reports that empower investors to make informed decisions and conduct thorough due diligence when investing in unlisted shares.

Conclusion:

In conclusion, unlisted shares present unique investment opportunities with certain risks. By conducting thorough due diligence and making informed decisions investors can capitalize on the potential of unlisted shares as the market evolves.