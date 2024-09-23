The Food By-Products Bioprocess Wheel: A Guidance Tool For The Food Industry By Vilas-Franquesa Et Al, (2024)

by-products bioprocess wheel |

New Delhi [India] September 23: The article discusses the innovative way in which the Bioprocess Wheel transforms food waste into valuable goods and promotes sustainability in the food industry. It emphasizes how important it is to support interdisciplinary collaboration, adapt the tool for many international contexts, and integrate state-of-the-art biotechnologies into future study. To further increase the Bioprocess Wheel's use in achieving sustainable food production, the article also recommends using Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) studies to carefully evaluate the financial and environmental implications of using the instrument.

http://micro.sdc.saveetha.com

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.