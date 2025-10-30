The Danger, The Faith And Lord Shiva’s Power Unleashed In Prerna Arora And Zee Studios’ Jatadhara– Inside The World Of Jatadhara | File Photo

In a world where greed often overshadows faith, "Jatadhara" unfolds as a captivating tale that bravely delves into the consequences of humanity's attempts to control forces beyond their grasp. The film kicks off with the legend of Lankebindelu, a mythical treasure believed to be guarded by dark spirits.

Enticed by the allure of unimaginable riches, a group of seekers resorts to forbidden rituals, real practices steeped in ancient black magic to uncover what lies beneath the surface. However, what they awaken is not gold, but a curse that begins to engulf their lives in ways they never anticipated.

What makes "Jatadhara" truly unsettling is its authenticity. The rituals, the chants, and the eerie atmosphere on screen aren’t mere cinematic effects; they resonate with practices that have lingered in the forgotten corners of India for centuries. The film prompts you to ponder where belief ends and fear begins.

As the characters spiral deeper into darkness, bizarre coincidences, tragic deaths, and emotional unraveling blur the lines between fiction and reality, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers that arise when people meddle with forces meant solely for the divine.

Sharing her vision for the movie and her initiative “Black Magic Mukt Bharat,” Prerna Arora states, “Real horror doesn’t happen in theaters. It starts at home.” For her, Jatadhara is more than just a tale, it’s a call to action. The film sheds light on how black magic quietly tears families apart and preys on the vulnerable, all while celebrating the cleansing power of Lord Shiva.

“It’s not about blind faith, it’s about spiritual strength,” she emphasizes, highlighting that faith and spiritual energy are the true guardians of India. “Black magic isn’t entertainment. It’s the country’s most hidden crime,” she passionately asserts. Through this project, Prerna transcends her role as a producer to become a cultural advocate, encouraging people to rise above fear and embrace divine consciousness the only genuine remedy for darkness.

Ultimately, the film leaves us with a profound truth that lingers long after the credits have rolled: while evil may rise, it can never truly stand against the light of the divine.

At the center of this turmoil is a devotee of Lord Shiva, an everyday man who rises when everyone else succumbs to fear. His unwavering faith becomes the film’s pivotal moment. While black magic thrives on greed and ego, Shiva’s essence embodies truth, balance, and the dismantling of illusion. As the devotee begins his prayers amidst the chaos of evil, the film transitions from horror to something deeply spiritual, a battle between divine light and human darkness.

Jatadhara is presented by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora. Produced by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Shivin Narang, Aruna Agarwal, Prerna Arora, Shilpa Singhal and Nikhil Nanda, Co-Produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Kussum Arora, Creative Producer Divya Vijay and Supervising Producer Bhavini Goswami the film features music by Zee Music Co.

Jatadhara features a vibrant cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Sudheer Babu, along-with standout performances of Shilpa Shirodkar, Indira Krishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveen Neni, Rohit Pathak, Jhansi, Rajeev Kanakala, Subhalekha Sudhakar, and more, promising a thrilling battle of good versus evil, light versus darkness, and human will versus cosmic fate.

Directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal, this film masterfully weaves together mythological themes with thrilling action and elements of supernatural horror. Each actor immerses themselves in the intense spiritual struggles central to the narrative, illustrating how black magic undermines faith and how the energy of Lord Shiva emerges to restore harmony. Under Prerna Arora’s guidance, Jatadhara evolves into more than just a film; it conveys a powerful message about safeguarding truth and light in a world shrouded in fear and superstition.

In theatres from November 07 2025 in Telugu and Hindi.